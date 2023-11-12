RIIZE’s Anton becomes talk of the town with pre-debut photos and videos; Here’s why

RIIZE's Anton, a rising star in the K-pop world, has garnered considerable attention as K-netizens stumbled upon his enchanting pre-debut cello photo and videos. Anton has an impressive background. He's the son of renowned producer Yoon Sang and his actress wife. He also studied in the United States, active both as a cellist and a swimmer.

Anton’s photos and videos making the buzz

The RIIZE member's fans discovered a scarce video of him performing with a cello in an orchestra.

Anton's skilled fingers glide across the cello strings, creating captivating music that deeply connects with the audience. These videos on social media platform X are a hit, amassing a remarkable number of views. Anton's musical talent is striking a chord with fans everywhere.

Anton's family background adds a rich layer to his narrative. As the son of the well-known Korean musician Yoon Sang, fans are lauding his "musical genes," almost as if he's inherited a musical legacy.

Anton’s heavenly visuals

It's a breath of fresh air to see Anton's genuine and simple look in these videos. While many idols often sport heavy makeup and a glamorous image, Anton stays true to himself. Fans adore his authentic and unassuming charm, proving that talent speaks volumes, regardless of external appearances. Anton is being likened to the charming lead actors in Korean dramas. It's as if he's the protagonist of a real-life drama! It's incredible how a straightforward cello performance video can turn someone into a trending topic. Anton is truly carving out a reputation, captivating fans with his talent and charisma.

RIIZE's Anton continues to be an idol who surprises and delights fans at every turn. K-Netizens' recent discovery of his pre-debut cello videos showcases his versatile talents and artistic journey. The revelation has left fans both amazed and excited to see how he will further integrate these diverse skills into his career.

Meanwhile, RIIZE made a debut earlier this year with Get A Guitar and followed it up with a single, Talk Saxy in October.

Watch Talk Saxy music video below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: RIIZE surpasses one million stock pre-orders for debut album achieving an impressive feat