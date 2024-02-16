Flex X Cop is an ongoing South Korean K-drama starring Ahn Bo Hyun in the lead role. It follows the story of a third-generation chaebol, Jin Yi Soo, who has a childish personality due to his insurmountable privilege. However, he decides to become a cop due to his affluent background. Lee Gang Hyun, played by Park Ji Hyun, is a workaholic and the first female leader of the homicide department who enters his life and changes it for the better.

Ahn Bo Hyun's new look for Flex X Cop's new episode creates intrigue

The production team of the series has released several promotional pictures showcasing a new look attained by the actor. Usually, he is seen wearing a striking, expensive suit along with a properly styled hairdo. However, the recent pictures showcase him in a plain grey suit with his hair down, along with a thick black-framed pair of glasses.

The sudden transformation creates intrigue around his character and how it will lead to a significant shift in the plot. Along with that, images of other cast members have also been released where they are seen solving a new case. Each episode contains a storyline that has a unique flair to it, which creates excitement and anticipation from K-drama fans.

Flex X Cop episode 4 plot and next episode release date

In the last episode, Jin Yi Soo found another case to solve, which involved a gruesome murder. As he started to follow the case, he stumped upon several individuals who could be linked to the crime. However, out of everyone, Kwon Do Joon, the victim’s assistant, seemed like a possible suspect, and he started to investigate. When he reached closer to finding the answer, he was suddenly attacked, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Ahn Bo Hyun’s character does have a few shortcomings, but he is exceptionally good at his job. Initially considered a disruption by his colleagues, he eventually proved to be a useful asset to the team. Moreover, his relationship with Lee Gang Hyun has also developed with time, and they are growing closer to each other.

Flex x Cop premiered on January 26, 2024. The series is scheduled for 16 episodes in total, with a runtime of 60 minutes each. The next episode will premiere on February 16, 2024, at 10 pm KST. The show is available to stream on the Disney+ platform.

