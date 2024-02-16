See You In My 19th Life's Ha Yun Kyung reunites with Ahn Bo Hyun, making special cameo as his ex in Flex x Cop

Actress Ha Yun Kyung is all ready to make a special appearance in K-drama Flex x Cop. Actress Ha Yun Kyung will be confirmed to make a cameo in the upcoming episodes of Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun's SBS drama Flex x Cop. This marks an on-screen reunion of duo Ahn Bo Hyun and Ha Yun Kyung since their last project together- See You In My 19th Life.

Ha Yun Kyung’s cameo in Flex x Cop

On February 15, SBS revealed that actress Ha Yun Kyung will be making a guest appearance in Episodes 6, 7, and 8 of Flex x Cop as Jin Yi Soo (played by Ahn Bo Hyun)'s legendary ex-girlfriend, known for their dramatic and intense breakup.

Ha Yun Kyung gained acclaim and affection for her performances in ENA’s popular series Extraordinary Attorney Woo and tvN’s beloved show Hospital Playlist. Additionally, she has a prior collaboration history with Ahn Bo Hyun from their drama See You in My 19th Life. If you're curious about how Jin Yi Soo’s ex-girlfriend gets involved in his case, don't miss Flex x Cop, airing every Friday and Saturday at 10 PM KST!

More about Flex x Cop

Flex x Cop follows the story of Jin Yi Soo, an immature third-generation chaebol turned detective, and Lee Kang Hyun, a diligent veteran detective and the first female team leader in the Homicide Department. Ahn Bo Hyun portrays Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol known for his affluent background. He harnesses not only his family's wealth and connections but also his intelligence and physical skills to apprehend criminals.

Park Ji Hyun plays the role of Lee Kang Hyun, the first female team leader in the Homicide Department and an experienced detective with a police academy background. Dedicated and proud of her profession, Lee Kang Hyun is a diligent worker known for her strong sense of duty and passion for being a police. She possesses excellent investigative and social skills, and adaptability. However, her detective journey undergoes a significant shift when she crosses paths with Jin Yi Soo, who unexpectedly becomes her investigative companion.

