Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin spotted out on strolling ‘date’ in city; fans gush over actors’ cute friendship

Ahn Bo Hyun, the beloved South Korean actor, who has won hearts repeatedly with his acting and handsome visuals, has made his fans melt yet again. Among famous celebrity friendships, one special duo is of actors Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin. The best friends were not long ago seen strolling in the city on a ‘date’.

Ahn Bo Hyun’s strolling ‘date’ with Kim Woo Bin in the city has fans swooning over them

Ahn Bo Hyun who was recently seen in the SBS action romance thriller Flex X Cop has been friends with Black Knight actor Kim Woo Bin since a long time. Today, pictures of the best friends surfaced on X (previously Twitter) where the actors were out in the city.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin were seen casually strolling in the hustling and bustling city when fans spotted them. The tall figure of the handsome actors was hard to not notice. Another adorable detail about the two actors' special date was that they were twinning the same denim jackets, or ‘couple’ jackets. Fans noticed this detail and called them the cutest couple in K-town.

Ahn Bo Hyun in addition to this took to his personal Instagram and shared a special story with a snap of Kim Woo Bin, where his back is towards the camera. The Alienoid actor was wearing the same couple jacket in the picture. The Flex X Cop actor was otherwise styled in a blue sweated and washed jeans while the Our Blues actor was dressed in full black attire.

The Flex X Cop actor further captioned the story in a humous way saying when he met Kim Woo Bin he noticed they looked like a couple (because of their twinning jackets). Fans were over the moon to see Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin candidly strolling and twinning adorably. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

Know Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin

Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin’s friendship goes back to when they were together in modeling school. Since then the actors have continued their strong bond. Time and again both actors have been seen supporting each other in their endeavours.

Kim Woo Bin is currently shooting with Bae Suzy for their upcoming fantasy romance K-drama Everything Will Come True.

Ahn Bo Hyun has successfully completed his action romance K-drama Flex X Cop with high ratings and might come back in the show’s second season. The actor will also lead another K-drama titled Haesi's Shinru.

