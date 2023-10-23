Kim Go Eun reunites with Yumi’s Cells co-stars Ahn Bo Hyun, GOT7’s Jinyoung; fans quiz about season 3

Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, and GOT7's Jinyoung have come together once again. These stars were last seen sharing the screen in the slice-of-life romance K-drama, Yumi's Cells, where all three portrayed leading characters. While the show currently has two seasons, fans are eagerly awaiting news of a possible third season. The reunion of these stars has undoubtedly brought joy to fans, and to add to the excitement, Kim Go Eun posted a picture of their get-together on her Instagram.

Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, GOT7’s Jinyoung reunite

Kim Go Eun took a delightful stroll down memory lane as she shared a heartwarming throwback photo featuring her Yumi's Cells co-stars. On October 23, Kim Go Eun posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption, "It's been a while—BabYumWoong," playfully referring to their Yumi's Cells characters Babi (GOT7's Jinyoung), Yumi (Kim Go Eun), and Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun). In the picture, Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, and Jinyoung stand close with their arms wrapped around each other's shoulders, exuding warmth and friendship.

These three actors had previously worked together in the 2022 drama Yumi's Cells 2, so fans were thrilled to witness this surprise reunion. Although black and white and blurry fans could see the happiness on each person's face as they celebrated their reunion The comments on the post were filled with enthusiastic fans eagerly anticipating the return of the series for a third season. Many viewers also see Kim Go Eun's Instagram post as a potential hint that Yumi's Cells Season 3 might be on the horizon.

In response to the post, GOT7's Jinyoung left a brief yet heartfelt comment, simply writing, "It's been a while!" This warm greeting added to the charm of their reunion. Actress Ahn Eun Jin, who shares a close friendship with Kim Go Eun and even attended the same high school, echoed with a nostalgic sentiment, saying, "Youth...."

More about Yumi’s Cells

Based on a webtoon with the same title, Yumi's Cells narrates the life of an everyday office worker named Yumi, offering a unique perspective from inside her head, where various brain cells control her thoughts, emotions, and actions. Kim Go Eun takes on the titular role of Yumi, a regular woman struggling with her feelings and doesn’t know how to express them well.

GOT7's Jinyoung portrays her charming co-worker, Yoo Babi in both season one and two. Ahn Bo Hyun played the role of Goo Woong Yumi’s boyfriend and an entrepreneur working in a gaming startup company. While the first season of the series primarily delved into Yumi's love story with Goo Woong, the second season centers on her romantic journey with Yoo Babi. Fans are eagerly anticipating a potential season 3, but as of now, there hasn't been an official announcement regarding its production.

Kim Go Eun is presently involved in the filming of her upcoming film titled Love in the Big City (temporary title). GOT7’s Jinyoung began his military service earlier this year, enlisting in May. Meanwhile, Ahn Bo Hyun has been reported to be in discussions for an upcoming historical romance drama, which is penned by the same writer who worked on historical K-drama Love in the Moonlight.