‘Allegations are not true’: Yoo Ah In’s side reacts to clear verdict in sexual assault case due to lack of evidence

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse and drug addiction

Yoo Ah In has been embroiled in a lot of controversies recently. Alongside facing a sentence for habitual drug usage, he was also investigated in a same-sex sexual assault case. It has been now closed by police who have decided not to forward it to the prosecution due to lack of evidence.

On September 19, according to the Korean media outlet, Yoo Ah In’s legal representative Bang Jeong Hyeon commented on the clear verdict, reiterating that the allegations against him had been false since the beginning. As per reports, he explained, “As mentioned before, the content of the complaint is not true.”

He added, “I understand that the police reached this decision after a comprehensive evaluation of the accuser’s statement, witness testimonies, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area.” He further requested netizens to refrain from making further speculations regarding this case.

Meanwhile, earlier today, it was reported that Yongsan Police Station has decided not to hand over Yoo Ah In’s same-sex sexual assault case to the prosecution. The decision, which was made on September 11, listed insufficient evidence as the reason.

Reportedly, the police also conducted a drug reagent test and requested a detailed analysis from the National Institute of Scientific Investigation to investigate where the actor was intoxicated at the time of the alleged incident, However, all tests came back negative.

In addition, reports further stated that the police have no intention to reinvestigate this case and they have since closed it.

For the unversed, a man in his 30s, referred to as Mr. A accused the Burning actor of sexually harassing him when he was sleeping in a residence in Yongsan-gu between 6 AM KST to 4 PM KST on July 14.

According to reports, he claimed that he woke up suddenly to realize that he had been sexually assaulted and filed a complaint with the police the very next day. The resident where it happened, reportedly belonged to a third party and not the accuser or Yoo Ah In.

Regarding this case, the actor was summoned for a 90-minute long questioning on August 28 at around 6:30 PM KST.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. And If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

