Yoo Ah In’s sexual assault case will not be forwarded to prosecution due to lack of evidence

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction and sexual abuse

Yoo Ah In’s sexual assault case has been closed by police and will not be forwarded to prosecution by police because of a lack of evidence. The actor was previously accused by a 30-year-old man of sexual assault and now the case has been reportedly closed by the police in charge of the case.

On September 19, 2024, the Yongsan Police Station commented to JTBC News that they had decided to not forward Yoo Ah In’s same-sex sexual assault case to prosecution because of insufficient evidence to prove the sexual assault allegations against the Burning actor. The police decide to not forward the case to prosecution on September 11.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the police have no plans to reinvestigate the case.

For those who don’t know, Yoo Ah In was accused of sexual assault by a 30-year-old man on July 15. According to the accuser, the Burning actor had sexually assaulted him while he was sleeping at an apartment in Yongsan District.

On August 29, Yoo Ah In was summoned by the police for questioning where the actor had denied all the allegations. The questioning went on for approximately 90 minutes.

In other news, Yoo Ah In was found guilty of repeated illegal drug and marijuana use and was given a sentence of 1 year in prison and was fined 2 million KRW on September 3.

Yoo Ah In was inducted on the charges of repeated usage of multiple drugs including marijuana, propofol, midazolam, and ketamine which he had used 181 times from September 2020 to March 2022 under the pretense of general anesthesia for cosmetic procedures.

He was accused of receiving sleeping pills under someone else’s name from May 2021 to August 2022. He was also accused of forcing his friends to smoke marijuana while traveling to the USA including his accomplice Mr. Choi, who was also given an 8-month sentence and 2 years of probation.

In one of the trials, Yoo Ah In had admitted to marijuana use but denied the charges of forcing others to smoke the same with him. It was further revealed during the investigation that the actor had reportedly tried to destroy evidence and coaxed one of their accomplice YouTuber Yang to flee overseas.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ahn In was detained the same day in the courtroom when 1-year prison sentence was given.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. And If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

