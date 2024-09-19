The Glory’s Shin Ye Eun to join Kim Da Mi as leads in new romance drama A Hundred Memories by Thirty-Nine director

Shin Ye Sun, known for her popular role in The Glory, is gearing up for her next big project. As per reports, she has been cast as the lead in the upcoming romance drama A Hundred Memories (tentative title) alongside Kim Da Mi. Set in the 80s, the drama will depict the story of friendship and love.

On September 19, a Korean media outlet reported that Shin Ye Eun is confirmed to lead A Hundred Memories (also known as 100 Memories). She will play the role of Seo Jong Hee, a talented bus attendant who appears like a comet at Cheong-A Transportation.

Set in the backdrop of the 1980s, A Hundred Memories will depict the story of a few bus guides. The drama will capture the friendship between two women, Ko Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee. It will revolve around a heartbreaking first love, budding romance, growth, shining youth, and everything in between.

Previously, it was reported that Kim Da Mi received an offer to play the role of Ko Young Rye and according to the latest updates, the final decisions are underway. Excitement runs high for these two talented actresses’ collaboration in A Hundred Memories as they are set to play each other’s best friends, showcasing synergy.

The screenplay of this upcoming period piece has been penned by Yang Hee Seung, a writer known for Crash Course in Romance (2023), Familiar Wife (2018), Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016), and more.

On the other hand, it will be helmed by Kim Sang Ho, a celebrated director best known for directing Son Ye Jin's Thirty-Nine. The production for A Hundred Memories will be managed by SLL.

Having made her debut 2018 web drama A-Teen, Shin Ye Eun quickly rose to recognition with her diverse acting skills. She landed her first lead role in the 2019 drama He Is Psychometric, starring alongside GOT7’s Jinyoung. After starring in the 2023 drama The Glory, she achieved explosive popularity.

Some of her other works are Revenge of Others, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Yumi’s Cells, Rookie Cops, and more. Shin Ye Eun is now set to appear in tvN’s upcoming drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born.

