A Condition Called Love Anime: Complete Release Schedule, Streaming Details & More to Know

A Condition Called Love anime, released on April 4, 2024, has captivated anime enthusiasts with its portrayal of love and its complexities. The anime is set to release in a single-cour run with 12 episodes, as confirmed by the official staff on X (formerly Twitter). The premiere episode received positive reception, prompting fans to inquire about the full release schedule.

A Condition Called Love complete release schedule and streaming details

A Condition Called Love anime, produced by East Fish Studios, will release 12 episodes in a single-cour run. Premiered on April 4, 2024, on TBS and its affiliated networks, the series has only released one episode, with the second episode set for releasing today, April 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: The Fable Anime Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The full release schedule of A Condition Called Love anime is given below, as per the PT, BST, and IST timings:

Episode 1 - Thursday, April 4, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 2 - Thursday, April 11, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 3 - Thursday, April 18, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 4 - Thursday, April 25, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 5 - Thursday, May 2, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 6 - Thursday, May 9, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 7 - Thursday, May 16, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 8 - Thursday, May 23, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 9 - Thursday, May 30, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 10 - Thursday, June 6, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 11 - Thursday, June 13, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Episode 12 - Thursday, June 20, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Japanese audiences can catch the anime on TBS channels and its affiliates. Anime enthusiasts outside Japan don't have to worry since Crunchyroll has acquired the license to stream the series worldwide.Besides Crunchyroll, fans from selected Asian regions can watch the anime on Netflix. Additionally, anime lovers from selected countries can catch the episodes of this romance-drama series on other platforms such as Ani-One and Bilbili Global.

Plot of A Condition Called Love

A Condition Called Love is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Megumi Morino. It started serialization in Kodansha's magazine Dessert in December 2017. As of November 2023, 14 tankōbon volumes have been released.

Crunchyroll describes the series as, "High school freshman Hotaru Hinase has a vibrant life full of family and friendship, but not much luck in romance. That all changes when she makes a warm gesture to her handsome and heartbroken classmate, Hananoi, leading to him asking her out and her becoming flustered. Witness a girl who grapples with the enigma of love and a boy who is heavy handed with it."

The anime centers on two love birds, Saki Hananoi and Hinase Hotaru.One day, while spending a great time at a restaurant with her friend, Hinase witnesses the breakup of her handsome classmate, Saki Hananoi. On her way back home, she notices the boy sitting alone in the snow.

Feeling bad for him, she extends her umbrella to him as an act of kindness. However, the next day, Hotaru gets a shocking proposal from Saki Hananoi in front of everyone in the class. Hotaru, who hasn't ever comprehended the complex emotions of love, faces an unforeseeable situation.

Yet, she begins to feel emotions that she didn't know existed within her.Believing those complex emotions could blossom into love, the girl agrees to date Saki. As such, the anime delves into a beautiful love story between Saki Hananoi and Hotaru Hinase.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Season 4 International Release Date; Plot Details & More to Know