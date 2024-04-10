Demon Slayer Season 4 International Release Date; Plot Details & More to Know

Crunchyroll has announced the release dates for Demon Slayer season 4, set to begin globally on May 12, 2024, as part of its Spring 2024 anime lineup. The platform will exclusively simulcast new episodes every week worldwide. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that future dubs of the series will be produced and released in various languages, including English, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Spanish, Italian, French, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Demon Slayer season 4 release date has been announced

Demon Slayer season 4 which is set to release internationally on May 12, will continue the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, focusing on the Hashira Training arc, officially titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc.

Crunchyroll’s official synopsis of the upcoming season is as follows:

“To the Hashira Training...

The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira.

In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story."

The upcoming fourth season will feature a returning cast;

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamodo

Akari Kito as Nexuko Kamado

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka

Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito

Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho

Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji

Kenichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro

Tomokazu Seki as Sanemi Shinazugawa

Tomokazu Sugita as Gyomei Himejima

Haruo Sotozaki directed the anime series at Ufotable Studios, with Akira Matsushima listed in character design. Akira Matsushima served as the chief animation director for the series, while Kazuki Nishiwaki is the 3D director. Masaharu Koyama is credited with prop design, Manabu Kamino with editing, Koji Eto with art supervision, and Yuka Omaeo with color design.

Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series first premiered in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine in February 2016. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump until its conclusion in May 2020. The series’ 205 chapters were collected into 23 compilation volumes, all released in English. The series currently has over 150 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga series ever.

Demon Slayer's Hashira Training Arc

The Demon Slayer manga's Hashira Training arc is crucial for understanding all Hashira characters, with some already prominent in previous arcs like Mitsuri and Tengen, while others, like Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro, have only a few lines of dialogue, mostly referring to Nezuko, remaining mysteries to the anime viewer.

In particular, the arc reveals the backstories of Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka and Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima, giving fans a glimpse at their driving motivations. Sanemi is less explored, but still plays a large role, particularly in his relationship with his brother Genya.

Even Hashira who've already gotten some focus are able to expand their characters more, like Shinobu Kocho. While it may be a little late, this characterization is incredibly important to the overall story.

The final arc of Demon Slayer emphasizes the importance of fully establishing characters before the fighting. Audiences will be more invested in the show if they have seen the characters before being killed. The progression of training with each Hashira allows them to shine, ensuring fans have a good grasp of their characters before the final battle.

The Hashira Training arc overall is an effective shonen training arc, able to squeeze in a lot of growth for Tanjiro and the others without derailing the story too much. Without getting into spoilers, some other very important moments happen at the end of the arc which prompt the final confrontation, and might make for an effective cliffhanger to end the season on.

Season 4 of Demon Slayer is set to deliver excellent character moments for characters who have been out of focus, making it a valuable addition to the series. With the premiere just over a month away, fans can expect answers to their questions about the upcoming season, as the manga adaptation progresses.

