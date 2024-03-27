An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 1: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The first episode of An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride is all set to come out in April. Based on a light novel series of the same name written by Fuminori Teshima and illustrated by COMTA, the story is a fantastical romcom that focuses on an archdemon named Zagan and a beautiful elf girl named Nephelia/ Nephy, whom he falls in love with at first sight.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 1 release date and other details

The first episode of The Archdemon’s Bride is coming out on 5th April, 2024, Friday, at 1:30 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will air a day before on 4th April in most other countries. In Japan, the episode will be released on MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS Asahi. The anime will be aired internationally on Crunchyroll. However, you will need to subscribe to Crunchyroll to watch it.

The anime, produced by Brain’s Base, is directed by Hiroshi Ishiodori. The animation of the series is being supervised by Keiji Gotoh while Aya Yoshinaga is in charge of the scripts. Mina Osawa is the character designer for the series with Yuma Yamaguchi as its composer. The anime stars Kana Ichinose and Yusuke Kobayashi as Nephy and Zagan. The other cast members of the show includes Ayasa Ito as Manuela, Akane Misaka as Foll, Kisho Taniyama as Barbatos, Hana Hishikawa as Chastille Lillqvist, and Tetsu Inada as Raphael Hyurandell. Toshiyoki Murikawa will be serving as the narrator for the series.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 1 possible plot

The story of An Archdemon’s Dilemma focuses on one of the 13 archdemons, a sorcerer named Zagan, who is also the youngest of them, often making people question his strength. He has trouble articulating his feelings and is a bit of a loner. But one day, things change as he sees Nephy, an elf girl being sold as a slave, and instantly falls in love with her. He spends all of her fortune to win Nephy at the auction and sets the white haired, blue eyed beautiful elf free.

The two of them begin a cute and awkward relationship which has to face a lot of troubles, mostly because Zagan cannot articulate his feelings for Nephy properly. There is also the Church who views the archdemon as an enemy. There are also a lot of magicians who try to defeat Zagan and take over his position. When Nephy starts to use her own holy magic granted by her elf lineage to help Zagan, she also becomes a target. This results in the couple spending a lot of time fighting back threats as they develop their relationship.

The first episode of the series will probably focus on the background of Zagan, his position as an archdemon and what his life looks like. It will also probably introduce some of the other main characters of the series. And hopefully, the first episode shows us Zagan meeting Nephy and rescuing her after falling in love with her, which will take us into the main plot of the story.

