Black Butler Season 4: Everything To Know About The Public School Arc

Black Butler anime fans have been waiting for a long time for the fourth season of the anime to be animated after the first announcement that came in 2023. Based on Yana Toboso’s manga of the same name, the series follows young Ciel Phantomhive who deals with various supernatural mysteries and threats plaguing Victorian Era London with his demon butler Sebastian at the request of the Queen. The fourth season of the show will animate the intriguing Public School Arc.

The fourth season of Black Butler was first announced during the 2023 Anime Expo alongside a teaser and a visual. It was later confirmed that the season will be animating the highly-anticipated Public School arc of the manga. The fourth season will start airing on 13th April, 2024, Saturday. And fans will be able to watch the anime every Saturday on Tokyo MX and some other stations at 11:30 p.m. International fans will be able to watch the English subtitled version of the anime on Crunchyroll after one or two hours of its initial Japanese release.

The fourth season of the anime will be produced by CloverWorks with Kenjirou Okada directing it. Yumi Shimizu is designing the characters while Hiroyuki Yoshino is handling the composition. The music composer for the series is Ryo Kawasaki. The voice actors for the new season were also announced and Maaya Sakamoto will be voicing the character of Ciel Phantomhive while Daisuke Ono voices Sebastian Michaelis. The voice actors for the four prefects of the Weston College who will play a huge part in the mystery of the Public School arc were also announced. Junya Enoki will voice Lawrence Bluewer, Toshiki Watanabe will voice Edgar Redmond, Shunsuke Takeuchi will voice Herman Greenhill, and Tatsumaru Tachibana will voice Gregory Violet. The opening theme of the anime will be The Parade of Battlers, sung by Otoha. And the ending theme of the anime is Shokuzai by SID.

What can you expect from Black Butler season 4?

Black Butler season 4 will animate the popular Public School arc of the manga. It will show the demon butler Sebastian who is bound by a contract to Phantomhive family, and by extension, the family’s 13-year-old head, Ciel Phantomhive. In 19th century Victorian London, Ciel solves supernatural mysteries at the request of the Queen with the help of Sebastian.

The Public School arc places the detective-demon duo in Weston College, one of the most prestigious public schools of the country where many noblemen's sons go for education. Even Ciel’s father was once a student there. But Ciel does not go there for the education the institute provides, but to investigate the death of a fifth year student named Derek, the son of Duke Clemens, the Queen’s cousin. But it will be revealed that Derek was unfortunately in a cruise ship named Campania which was overtaken by the undead, something Ciel has faced before, turning the case even more mysterious.

Ciel’s investigation will not be smooth sailing as he will face the four prefects of the four boarding houses of Weston College, who sit at the top of the food chain. Edgar Redmond of the Scarlet Fox house, Lawrence Bluewer of the Sapphire Owl house, Herman Greenhill of the Green Lion House, and Gregory Violet of the Violet Wolf house. The season will highlight how Ciel navigates the complicated school politics and hierarchy to solve the mystery with Sebastian.

