Anime Surpasses NFL Popularity Amongst GenZ; Data Showcases 2024 Trends

The world of media consumerism is filled with some really tough competition. Not only are TV networks constantly fighting for the top spot but now streaming services also have to refresh their collection if they want to keep subscribers interested. One of the most flawless ways of increasing viewer count for the last few decades has been professional sports, which brought people from every corner of the world in front of the TV. But as it turns out, the new generation might not be as interested in professional sports.

Study shows that anime might be taking over in popularity

The popularity of anime has been on the rise for the past few years with the help of classics like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and One Piece and reaching the pinnacle with recent masterpieces such as Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. It is also no surprise that most anime fans belong to the Gen Z which comprises people born in between 1997-2012. But new data has shown exactly how popular anime is amongst Gen Z.

A recent report by Polygon, which broke down some interesting data about people who watch television revealed something pretty shocking. 4725 Amricans who watch television were asked what kind of things they liked to watch the most and then those answers were divided into categories based on age. Based on this data, Polygon reached the conclusion that Gen Z likes to watch anime on a weekly basis more than they like watching any professional sports like the NFL. The researchers spoke to people over the age of 18 and 42% of the Gen Z participants said that they watch anime on a weekly basis whereas only 25% of the Gen Z participants said they watch the NFL. Data breakdown also showed that 25% of the Millenials, 12% of the Gen X, and 3% of the Boomer participants watch anime on a regular basis.

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 1101 Delayed: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The data shows a significant generational shift

Even if the data is not surprising to a lot of people who have seen the incredibly quick and significant rise of anime in terms of popularity, it is still quite shocking. Pro sports like the NFL, especially the Super-Bowl, have been the biggest event on American TV for a long time now. And with the rise of streaming services, it is even more surprising that people will watch anime on TV on a weekly basis.

However, it does point towards a significant generational and cultural shift amongst the new generation. With the way we are able to connect seamlessly to the rest of the world now, cultural gaps are slowly closing. People who grew up watching anime on TV on networks like Pioneer and Funimation absolutely love them. Anime shows like Dragon Ball Z and Pokemon were a huge part of a lot of Gen Z kids’ childhoods while growing up.

And now with the rise of multiple streaming services that have a significant anime collection and the popularity of Crunchyroll which is a streaming service entirely dedicated to anime, it is not shocking that Gen Z is more interested in watching the numerous kinds of anime shows and movies that are available at their fingertips.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257: Yuji To Finally Be Sukuna’s Equal; Release Date, Expected Plot, And More