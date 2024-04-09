Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257: Yuji To Finally Be Sukuna’s Equal; Release Date, Expected Plot, And More

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been treated to an epic awakening of its protagonist as Itadori Yuji lands a massive Black Flash technique on the King of Curses. With the tides now set to shift in favor of humanity, fans can find out what happens next soon in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257. Keep reading to find out the release date, what to expect, where to read, and a recap of the previous chapter as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257: release date and where to read

The official release date and time for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 is scheduled for Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Most countries will see the chapter released on Sunday, April 21st, 2024, around 3:00 PM GMT / 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET. Keep in mind that local release times may vary according to your region.

To read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257, fans can access a variety of platforms. Viz Media caters to readers in the US and Canada, while Shueisha’s MangaPlus holds the rights to publish new chapters globally. Additionally, Shonen Jump also offers the series for reading.

Expected plot in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257

Now that Yuji has entered an awakened state, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 will likely see him quickly master Blood Manipulation, something that could lead to the probable defeat of Ryomen Sukuna. If Yuji can truly bring out his latent potential this way, we may even see a blood domain.

As the ongoing battle, Yuji's awakening will shift the tide and put Sukuna on the defensive for once. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257, Yuji's awakening marks a pivotal moment in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, shifting the focus of the battle onto him. Despite initial doubts, his newfound power has the potential to rival even Sukuna's strength. Fans anticipate an intense showdown as the arc reaches its climax.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 starts with a flashback of Gojo Satoru explaining the Black Flash technique. Gojo clarifies why he struggles to utilize Black Flash effectively, and states that despite possessing the Six Eyes and incredible skills, Gojo was unable to use it efficiently due to his fighting style, short duration of battles, and environmental factors. He emphasizes the role of luck in manifesting Black Flash, contrasting his own struggles with the successful execution by others like Nanami.

Returning to the present, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 shifts to the thoughts of Maki, Miguel, Yuji, and Choso amidst the intense battle against Sukuna. Their thoughts aligned in their concerns about Sukuna's potential power resurgence, though none of them let this nervousness stop the battle. Yuji briefly traps Sukuna against a wall using a railing, attempting to gain the upper hand, but Sukuna swiftly evades and counters. Sukuna then lands a third Black Flash on Maki, who notices a dangerous escalation of Cursed Energy output in his slashes.

Choso launches a supernova attack against Sukuna, only to be effortlessly countered and struck by Sukuna's fourth Black Flash. Utilizing his blood armor, Choso mitigates the damage, enabling Yuji to capitalize on the opening and land a powerful punch on Sukuna. Meanwhile, Miguel urges Larue to retreat from the battle, but Larue remains steadfast in his conviction to continue fighting.

Yuji employs his Piercing Blood technique to strike Sukuna, then prepares another attack. Sukuna feels the possibility of Yuji using the Black Flash, but before he can counterattack, Larue intervenes using his Cursed Technique, Cutie Honey! Look This Way!!, which can manipulate not only physical bodies but also consciousness so long as he has grabbed an opponent once. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 ends as Yuji delivers a monumental Black Flash against Sukuna, striking Sukuna right in the chest. The narrator hints at Yuji's awakening, signaling the start of what we hope is the end of the battle.

For more updates on the ongoing saga of Jujutsu Kaisen, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.