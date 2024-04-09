One Piece Episode 1101 Delayed: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

After the epic rematch between Rob Lucci and Monkey D. Luffy in the last episode, fans were left with a cliffhanger as Sentomaru went down. With Lucci now gaining control of the Pacifistas and Seraphim units, Luffy may be facing his most challenging battle yet.

However, much to fans’ disappointment, One Piece Episode 1101 will not be releasing this week due to a recap episode airing in its place. Keep reading to find out the new release date of One Piece Episode 1101, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

One Piece Episode 1101: new release date and where to watch

For those anticipating One Piece Episode 1101 after the recap episode on April 14th, it's expected to be released on Saturday, April 20th, at 7:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST), 10:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST), and 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). One Piece fans can watch the series on Crunchyroll and Netflix, accessible through their apps, websites, or third-party platforms like Amazon Prime.

Expected plot of One Piece Episode 1101

While the title of One Piece Episode 1101 has not been released, the recap episode this week will be titled The Log of the Rivalry! The Straw Hats vs. Cipher Pol, entails a recap of the Straw Hats’ previous encounter with Cipher Pol and his battle against Rob Lucci.

One Piece Episode 1101 will likely continue from the scene where Sentomaru falls and Lucci attempts to gain control of the Seraphim units. Marine reinforcements led by Kizaru could arrive on Egghead Island as this happens, and the Straw Hats will end up having to face CP0 and Kizaru simultaneously.

One Piece Episode 1100 recap

One Piece Episode 1100 delves into the escalating conflict on Egghead Island as Luffy and Lucci's intense battle unfolds amidst the chaos. At New Marineford, Sakazuki receives reports of Luffy siding with Vegapunk on Egghead, prompting him to dispatch Kizaru to support CP0 agents. He warns CP0 not to engage Luffy until Marine reinforcements arrive.

Despite Kaku and Stussy's counsel, Lucci defies orders and confronts Luffy. Their initial clash ends in a stalemate, prompting Luffy to unleash his Gear 5 form, revealing his awakened state. Lucci counters by unveiling his own strengthened form, which enhances his speed and power. Shaka observes that Lucci's Zoan Devil Fruit typically alters the user's personality when awakening, but Lucci seemed the same. The ensuing battle ravages the Fabiriophase, forcing civilians to flee.

Vegapunk, monitoring the fight, enlightens Nami's group about the mysterious Gomu Gomu no Mi, stating that such fruit did not exist in the ancient Devil Fruit encyclopedia and that his current form was associated with the legendary sun god Nika. He elaborates on his theory regarding Devil Fruits, explaining their origin and the price paid by their users. On the battlefield, Sentomaru intervenes, ordered to ally with the Straw Hats against CP0. Overcoming his initial reluctance, he mobilizes the Seraphim to combat the enemy, utilizing his command authority to override CP0 directives.

As Luffy gains the upper hand, Sentomaru engages him in conversation until Lucci's attack incapacitates him. With Sentomaru out of commission, Lucci seizes control of the Seraphim.

One Piece Episode 1100 revealed deeper truths about Devil Fruits and the forces at play on Egghead Island, so don’t miss the upcoming episode for more and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.