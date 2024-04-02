As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch And More

Written by Mirajin A and illustrated by Jimmy, As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill is a Japanese light novel series. The anime adaptation was announced in May 2023. The anime's first episode is coming out soon, and here is what you need to know.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill release date and how to watch

The first episode of As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill will air on Sunday, 7th April 2024, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be broadcast at different times in other countries.

The episode will be released in Japan on TBS and other affiliated networks. AT-X and BS NTV will also air the episode some days later. The episode will be available to stream in Japan on d-Anime Store, U-Next, and other platforms. International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll with a subscription. Medialink has also licensed the series, which means fans might also be able to watch the episode on their Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill light novel series also has a manga adaptation illustrated by Natsumi Inoue. The anime adaptation is being produced by Studio Mother and will be directed by Takao Kato. Yasuhiro Nakanishi is writing the scripts, with Yūko Yahiro overseeing character design. The series' music will be composed by Kujira Yumemi, and True will perform the opening song, Blue Days.

Further, the anime casts Natsumi Fujiwara as Ars Louvent, Taito Ban as Rietz Muses, Narumi Kaho as Charlotte Reiss, Miho Okasaki as Rosell Keisha, Kana Hanazawa as Lycia Plaid, Hiroki Tōchi as Raven Louvent, Hitomi Nabatame as Mireille Grangeon, Haruka Tomatsu as Fahm.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill premise and possible plot

The premise of As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill is pretty interesting as it's an isekai anime. It tells the story of a Japanese salaryman who is born as the heir of a noble family Ars Louvent after his death. As Ars, he realizes that he has the power to appraise people's talents, which means he can identify their strengths and potential. Thus, they try recruiting talented and powerful individuals such as magicians and swordsmen to prepare for an upcoming war threatening the throne.

The three people that Ars recruits are Ritsu Muses, Charlotte Reiss, and Rosell Keisha. The first episode will probably show the premise of how Ars ended up as an heir to the noble family after dying in his previous life. We also might see Rietz getting recruited by him in this episode.

The other characters will probably slowly be introduced into the story as it progresses, and we will get to see how Ars identifies them and helps them reach their potential with his own power to fight alongside him in the upcoming war.

