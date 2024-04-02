Spring 2024 Anime Lineup ft. Black Butler, KonoSuba, Kaiju No. 8, & More
Spring 2024 has multiple sports and racing anime, perhaps making up for Winter 2024's lack of options. There are also plenty of action, isekai, comedy, slice of life, and romance stories, which are generally always a given.
Crunchyroll Spring 2024 Anime Lineup
Crunchyroll offers the largest selection of Spring 2024 anime, but has not announced its full lineup yet. Notable titles include Kaiju No. 8, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf, A Condition Called Love, and Wind Breaker.
- A Condition Called Love
- An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World
- Astro Note
- The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases
- Bartender: Glass of God
- Black Butler: Public School Arc
- Captain Tsubasa Jr. Youth Arcr
- Case Closed
- Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers
- Date A Live 5
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3
- Gods' Games We Play
- Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again
- The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors
- The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
- Kaiju No. 8
- KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Kuramerukagari
- Kurayukaba
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- Slice of Life
- Little Miss Maruko
- The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy 2 Part 2
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2
- Nijiyon Animation 2
- Oblivion Battery
- One Piece
- Re:Monster
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary Part 2
- Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen
- Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf
- Sound! Euphonium Season 3
- Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included
- Tadaima, Okaeri
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
- Train to the End of the World
- Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2
- Unnamed Memory
- Vampire Dormitory
- Viral Hit
- Wind Breaker
- Wonderful Precure!
- Magical Girl
HIDIVE Spring 2024 Anime Lineup
HIDIVE, despite not matching Crunchyroll's volume, occasionally targets niche properties with flexible restrictions. Currently, none of HIDIVE's Spring 2024 anime meet this criteria, but Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night and Whisper Me a Love Song are promising. Urusei Yatsura is one of the few Winter 2024 shows set to continue for a second season.
- Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night
- Urusei Yatsura (2022) 2nd Season
- Whisper Me a Love Song
Hulu Spring 2024 Anime Lineup
Hulu has one of the season's bigger newcomers in the form of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Based on a manga by Negi Haruba, who wrote The Quintessential Quintuplets, the superhero anime could surprise a lot of people who might not be familiar with the shonen source material.
- The Fable
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger!
- Mission: Yozakura Family
- Sand Land: The Series
Netflix Spring 2024 Anime Lineup
Netflix will continue airing new episodes of Delicious in Dungeon, a two-season season, and has announced two new Spring 2024 anime. The Grimm Variations offers alternate takes on Grimm's Fairy Tales, with a trailer previewing different stories. T.P BON is a time-travel story involving two kids visiting different eras on missions, resembling an anime version of Doctor Who or DC Legends of Tomorrow. Both shows are expected to be enjoyable and entertaining.
- Delicious in Dungeon
- The Grimm Variations
- Hanma Baki vs. Kengan Ashura
- Rising Impact
- T.P BON
Spring 2024 Anime With No Streaming Platforms
Spring 2024 anime, such as My Hero Academia, are likely to be available on multiple platforms once they start airing. However, until officially announced, they will remain in this section. The remaining unassigned anime are new names, which are less of a guarantee for Western releases. A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics, Mysterious Disappearances, and The New Gate are likely to eventually make their way to streaming services. These anime are niche and may not be suitable for standard release outside of Japan.
- A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics
- Blue Archive the Animation
- Girls Band Cry
- Highspeed Etoile
- Himitsu no AiPri
- Mahjong Soul Kan!!
- My Hero Academia Season 7
- Mysterious Disappearances
- The New Gate
- Rinkai!
- Shinkalion: Change the World
- Shin Yaranai ka
- Tonari no Youkai-san
- Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji
- Tonbo!
- Yatagarasu
