Spring 2024 Anime Lineup ft. Black Butler, KonoSuba, Kaiju No. 8, & More

Spring 2024 anime lineup is diverse, covering most fundamental categories, including sports, racing, action, isekai, comedy, slice of life, and romance stories. The season is split across multiple platforms, with Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Hulu having exclusives. To consume every 2024 anime release, subscribers need to purchase subscriptions or focus on the one service that covers most shows. The schedule is split across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Hulu, with Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Hulu having exclusives.

Crunchyroll Spring 2024 Anime Lineup

Crunchyroll offers the largest selection of Spring 2024 anime, but has not announced its full lineup yet. Notable titles include Kaiju No. 8, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf, A Condition Called Love, and Wind Breaker.

A Condition Called Love

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World

Astro Note

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

Bartender: Glass of God

Black Butler: Public School Arc

Captain Tsubasa Jr. Youth Arcr

Case Closed

Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

Date A Live 5

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3

Gods' Games We Play

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

Kaiju No. 8

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Kuramerukagari

Kurayukaba

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Slice of Life

Little Miss Maruko

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

The Misfit of Demon King Academy 2 Part 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2

Nijiyon Animation 2

Oblivion Battery

One Piece

Re:Monster

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary Part 2

Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

Sound! Euphonium Season 3

Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included

Tadaima, Okaeri

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Train to the End of the World

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2

Unnamed Memory

Vampire Dormitory

Viral Hit

Wind Breaker

Wonderful Precure!

Magical Girl

HIDIVE Spring 2024 Anime Lineup

HIDIVE, despite not matching Crunchyroll's volume, occasionally targets niche properties with flexible restrictions. Currently, none of HIDIVE's Spring 2024 anime meet this criteria, but Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night and Whisper Me a Love Song are promising. Urusei Yatsura is one of the few Winter 2024 shows set to continue for a second season.

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

Urusei Yatsura (2022) 2nd Season

Whisper Me a Love Song

Hulu Spring 2024 Anime Lineup

Hulu has one of the season's bigger newcomers in the form of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Based on a manga by Negi Haruba, who wrote The Quintessential Quintuplets, the superhero anime could surprise a lot of people who might not be familiar with the shonen source material.

The Fable

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Mission: Yozakura Family

Sand Land: The Series

Netflix Spring 2024 Anime Lineup

Netflix will continue airing new episodes of Delicious in Dungeon, a two-season season, and has announced two new Spring 2024 anime. The Grimm Variations offers alternate takes on Grimm's Fairy Tales, with a trailer previewing different stories. T.P BON is a time-travel story involving two kids visiting different eras on missions, resembling an anime version of Doctor Who or DC Legends of Tomorrow. Both shows are expected to be enjoyable and entertaining.

Delicious in Dungeon

The Grimm Variations

Hanma Baki vs. Kengan Ashura

Rising Impact

T.P BON

Spring 2024 Anime With No Streaming Platforms

Spring 2024 anime, such as My Hero Academia, are likely to be available on multiple platforms once they start airing. However, until officially announced, they will remain in this section. The remaining unassigned anime are new names, which are less of a guarantee for Western releases. A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics, Mysterious Disappearances, and The New Gate are likely to eventually make their way to streaming services. These anime are niche and may not be suitable for standard release outside of Japan.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics

Blue Archive the Animation

Girls Band Cry

Highspeed Etoile

Himitsu no AiPri

Mahjong Soul Kan!!

My Hero Academia Season 7

Mysterious Disappearances

The New Gate

Rinkai!

Shinkalion: Change the World

Shin Yaranai ka

Tonari no Youkai-san

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji

Tonbo!

Yatagarasu

