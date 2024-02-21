Black Butler: Public School Arc Unveils New Trailer and Cast for Upcoming Season

Prepare for the long-awaited return of Sebastian and Ciel as a new trailer on the Black Butler Season 4 recently dropped, revealing the cast line-up for the Public School Arc. Alongside the release date announcement comes a tantalizing new trailer, offering a glimpse into the new characters.

Fans can rejoice as their beloved Demon Butler and Child Earl are due to return to our screens with new adventures involving the Prefect Four, delving right into the Public School Arc. Find out the details here.

Global premiere date, cast and crew reveal

Black Butler Season 4 is set to adapt the Public School of Yana Toboso’s manga under the same name. Black Butler: Public School Arc is set to premiere on April 13, 2024, and fans can anticipate the return of their favorite characters alongside fresh faces. The trailer alongside the release date announcement comes with a tantalizing glimpse into the new character known as the Prefect Four (P4). Joining the cast are:

Toshiki Watanabe will voice Edgar Redmond

Junya Enoki will voice Lawrence Bluewer

Shunsuke Takeuchi will voice Herman Greenhill

Tatsumaru Tachibana will voice Gregory Violet

Fans eager to catch a glimpse of the P4 cast in action won't have to wait long, as they are scheduled to appear at AnimeJapan 2024 on March 24. Hosted on the Red Stage from 12:45 to 13:20 JST, the event promises an exciting showcase alongside Daisuke Ono, the voice of Sebastian Michaelis. Amidst the lineup, AnimeJapan 2024 will feature other highly anticipated titles such as Oshi no Ko, Re:Zero, My Hero Academia, and Frieren.

CloverWorks takes the helm in animating this new season, marking the return to proper adaptation following the acclaimed Black Butler: Season 3 Book of Circus. Black Butler: Public School Arc will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll as part of its Spring 2024 anime simulcast lineup.

About Black Butler

In the heart of Victorian-era London, the story of Black Butler revolves around Ciel Phantomhive, a 12-year-old Earl who works as the Queen's Watchdog. Ciel has a contract forged with the demon Sebastian Michaelis, who masquerades as his butler and seeks vengeance against those who killed his parents. In return for his help, Sebastian is promised the ultimate prize: Ciel's soul.

The above tweet from the Kuroshitsuji Twitter/X accound roughly translates to:

✦••✦

Ciel's Birthday Celebration Welcome Visual Ciel ver. Unveiled!

"#BlackButler - Boarding School Arc -" Set to air in April 2024!

✦••✦

Broadcasting on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, MBS, and more!

Two types of Welcome Visual wallpapers available for download! https://kuroshitsuji.tv/cielbirthday2023/

With its debut almost a decade after the last season, Black Butler: Public School Arc promises to captivate audiences anew with its dark and immersive storyline. Serialized in Square Enix's Monthly GFantasy since 2006, Black Butler stands as one of the most successful manga series of all time.

Black Butler is described by Netflix as follows: “In Victorian London, 12-year-old business magnate Ciel Phantomhive thwarts dangers to the queen as he's watched over by his demon butler, Sebastian.”

As anticipation builds, fans can keep an eye on the official Black Butler site and social channels for official updates. With its rich narrative and intricate storytelling, Black Butler continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

