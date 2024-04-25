Black Clover Chapter 370: Release Date, What to Expect Next, Where to Read & More

Chapter 370 of the manga, Black Clover ,is set to be released in the upcoming Jump Giga issue, marking the series' conclusion. Despite the lack of spoilers for the upcoming installment, fans are excited about the story. The last Jump Giga issue saw spoilers for a chapter leak, but recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan may affect the spoiler process.

As a result, fans are advised to expect no spoilers for the upcoming installment. However, some aspects and events within Black Clover chapter 370 can be expected without spoilers and leaks. The upcoming issue's focus is likely to focus on an ongoing battle, given the pacing established by Yuki Tabata.

Black Clover Chapter 370: release date and where to read

Shueisha's MANGA Plus website announced that Black Clover chapter 370 will be released on April 29, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, for readers in Japan, it will be released on April 30, 2024 at 12 am JST. Fans had been eagerly awaiting an announcement about the next chapter, which was revealed to be the Spring issue of Jump GIGA magazine, following the release of chapter 369. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 17: Release Date, Where To Watch, And More

Advertisement

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 370 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - Monday April 29

Central Standard Time - Monday April 29

Eastern Standard Time - Monday April 29

Greenwich Mean Time - Monday April 29

Central European Time - Monday April 29

Indian Standard Time - Monday April 29

Philippine Standard Time - Monday April 29

Australia Central Standard Time - Tuesday April 30

Black Clover chapter 370 will be available for free reading on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms. The mobile application allows fans to read the first three and latest three chapters for free, but only once.

For repeated readings, a premium membership is required. VIZ Media's website and Shonen Jump mobile application also allow free reading. MANGA Plus' website only allows reading the first three and latest three chapters.

Black Clover: Chapter 369 recap and what to expect from chapter 370

In Black Clover chapter 369, which was titled A United Front, we saw Asta and Yuno fight against four Lucius Zogratis-es. Right after, Lucius revealed that, despite Asta's arrival, there was no hope for the Clover Kingdom's win as he had 11 versions of himself, three paladins, and several angels as part of his army.

The manga then saw Luck and Magna team up against one of the Lucius Zogratis-es using their pseudo-anti-magic. During that, the duo trapped Lucius in Magna's Soul Chain Team Deathmatch, chipped away his mana and beat him using a combination spell.

Tabata's series is expected to end in Jump Giga's next 2-3 issues, with Black Clover chapter 370 likely prioritizing the highly anticipated fight between Yami Sukehiro, Yami Ichika, and Nacht Faust versus Morgen Faust.

Prior to this, Asta and Yuno will focus on conversing with Lucius Zogratis clones, as they discuss the unexpected development of Asta sharing his anti-magic with others. Lucius will remain confident but show subtle signs of doubt despite his words.

Chapter 370 of Black Clover should focus on the battle, with Yami Sukehiro likely to step back after a massive attack by Morgen in chapter 369. Although unlikely to be permanently out of the fight, he should need most issues to recover before returning.

Advertisement

This sets up Nacht and Ichika for a very emotional battle, with the former looking to lay his twin brother to rest while the latter aims to protect the life of the brother she’ll imminently and formally reunite with after the war. Morgen will likely comment on this significance to get a rise out of the pair, which should prove successful for at least Ichika, considering her personality.

In Black Clover chapter 370, Morgen should be seen shocked by the power of Ichika, while Nacht assists. The combat between them is quiet, with one side teasing the other. Yami is in awe of Nacht and Ichika, setting up a big hit. Morgen regains the advantage, even setting up a finishing blow.

However, Yami is likely to return and use a devastating attack to end Morgen. The issue concludes with a brief dialogue between Morgen, Nacht, and Yami before showing Lucius panicking.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content

ALSO READ: One Piece Live-Action Season 2: New Showrunner on Board; All We Know So Far