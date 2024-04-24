Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 17: Release Date, Where To Watch, And More

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17, titled Mutation Hazard, is set to release in the coming week. The episode follows Rona's return to Rotsgard, her sinister schemes involving hyumans, and the confrontation between Ilumgand's team and Makoto's students.

The episode is expected to focus on the mutated Ilumgand and Makoto's students, with Makoto and his allies potentially coming to rescue Rotsgard from the crisis. However, recent developments may prompt Makoto to reconsider his plans for collaboration with demons.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantacy Season 2 Episode 17: release date and where to watch

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy is a Japanese light novel series written by Kei Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto. It began serialization online in 2012 on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō, and it moved to the AlphaPolis website in 2016. It was also later acquired by AlphaPolis, who have published the series since May 2013.

Hanashi Media has licensed the light novel for an English release. A manga adaptation with art by Kotora Kino has been serialized online via AlphaPolis' manga website since 2015. The manga is published digitally in English through Alpha Manga. An anime television series adaptation produced by C2C aired from July to September 2021. A second season by J.C.Staff premiered in January 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Annecy 2024: Netflix Eyes Big Ventures Ft. Arcane 2, Zack Snyder’s Twilight Of The Gods & More; Report

Advertisement

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 is set to release on Monday, April 29, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming episode of the series will be accessible to international fans on the same day. Episode 17 will also be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

Following are the timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world:

Pacific Standard Time Monday, April 29 7:00 AM

Central Standard Time Monday, April 29 9:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time Monday, April 29 10:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 29 2:00 PM

Central European Time Monday, April 29 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time Monday, April 29 7:30 PM

Philippines Standard Time Monday, April 29 10:00 PM

Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 29 11:30 PM

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy anime is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan, with Crunchyroll streaming it outside Asia. In North and Central America, fans can watch the upcoming episode. Medialink holds broadcast rights in South Asia and Southeast Asia, with Ani-One's YouTube channel providing access to season 2 episode 17. Access is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantacy Season 2: episode 16 recap and what to expect from episode 17

The plot of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantacy revolves around a high school student, Makoto Misumi, while being an average boy in every aspect, his sisters are well-spirited and good-looking. Underneath this, his parents are from a fantasy world and have eloped to Earth for various reasons.

Part due to a contract agreed upon by a goddess, Makoto is to be sent to the world of Elysion to serve as the Hero. Unfortunately, it is not the usual case that Makoto always imagined. The Goddess has a vain beauty preference and deems Makoto to be "ugly," revoking his hero title, forbidding him to interact with other humans, and getting thrown off the edge of the world. Makoto is thankfully saved by Tsukuyomi, and he is gifted with great power so he will live a free life.

In contrast to the Goddess' ideals, Makoto meets various demi-humans and mythical beings who become captivated by him and join in on building a new civilization where all of them can peacefully coexist. Another problem is Makoto's aura becomes too powerful and unstable for his yearning desire to enter human society. His new companions are willing to help him in any way to reform common sense along the way.

Advertisement

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2, episode 16, Rona returns with evil schemes targeting Rotsgard City's hyumans. The episode explores Ilumgand's backstory and his connection to Luria and Limia's hero, Hibiki. The Team Tournament finale features Makoto's students Yuno, Izumo, and Jin against Ilumgand Hopleys and his team.

Rona's use of ability-amplifying medicine and an amulet attracts Makoto's attention, and it's revealed that Rona provided Ilumgand with them. Despite Makoto's defeat, Rona's larger scheme for Rotsgard is set in motion, leading to mutated hyumans.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 is expected to focus on the aftermath of Rona's ominous schemes for Rotsgard City. The episode's preview teaser suggests that it will center around Makoto's students engaging in a clash with the mutated Ilumgand.With the entire city in jeopardy with mutated hyumans, the episode may show Makoto and his allies stepping up to aid everyone and protect the city.

Furthermore, by assisting in saving the city, Makoto's reputation among the hyumans may improve, potentially strengthening his strained relationship with them.This turn of events will also likely prompt Makoto to reconsider his plans to collaborate with demons as he witnesses the chaos caused by their involvement, hindering his plans to reclaim Kaleneon.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Studio Perriot Eyes Release Format Change; All We Know So Far