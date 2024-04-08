Blue Lock Chapter 257 Spoilers OUT: The Egoist Scores; Everything You Need To Know

After a week’s wait, the Blue Lock Chapter 257 is finally out, and the match has reached its climax. As fans have been waiting for the release this Wednesday, here’s a sneak peek into what’s to come in the upcoming chapter, but please note that this information is not from the official release and therefore is subject to change.

Blue Lock Chapter 257 leaked spoilers

According to the spoilers out online, Blue Lock Chapter 257 starts where the previous chapter left off, where Isagi is running towards the ball from Hiori for the receive. Unfortunately, his moment is interrupted by the sudden appearance of Shidou running beside him. However, Isagi and Kunigami execute a brilliant trick on Shidou; as Shidou prepares to intercept Isagi receiving the ball, Isagi dashes away just as Kunigami appears, headbutting the ball towards Isagi. This leaves Shidou bewildered, and Kunigami is seen falling.

Just when Isagi believes he has a clear shot at the goal, Kaiser and Rin swiftly close in on him from both sides. Caught off guard by their rapid approach, Isagi must think quickly to regain control of the ball before they intercept it. In a split-second decision, Isagi opts for a left direct kick while Rin simultaneously attempts a right direct kick. Although Rin manages to make contact with the ball first, Kaiser intervenes to block it.

However, before Kaiser can fully control the ball, Isagi seizes the opportunity to launch an instant kick. Isagi swiftly kicks the ball, leaving Rin scrambling to stop the ball, but his efforts are in vain as Isagi’s shot finds its mark.

With this perfectly executed ‘right direct’ kick, Isagi scores, and Bastard Munchen achieves their first goal of the match. Isagi's cunning play was well aided by the trust and coordination between him, Kunigami, and Hiori.

For more updates and spoilers on the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen in Blue Lock, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.