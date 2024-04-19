Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom Stop-Motion Season 2: Renewed; All We Know So Far

Takara Tomy's Boken Tairiku Ania Kingdom was announced on the official Twitter account on Thursday that the stop-motion television anime based on the toys will have a second season this summer. The season will be titled Boken Tairiku Ania Kingdom: Densetsu no Guardian-he n. The franchise's official website revealed three new characters and the staff will release more information on April 26 .

Boken Tairiku Ania Kingdom gets a second season

The official Twitter account for Takara Tomy's Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom toy animals franchise announced on Thursday 18th April that the stop-motion television anime based on the toys is getting a second season this summer.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Chapter 421: Class 1-A VS All For One – The Final Battle Begins; Release Date And More Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The season will have the title Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom: Densetsu no Guardian-hen (Legendary Guardians Arc). The franchise's official website revealed three new characters. The staff will unveil more information on April 26.

The newly announced characters include:

Iron Blaze the Tyrannosaurus, Dark Flame's younger brother

Spiky the Spinosaurus, Iron Blaze's partner

The show's cast includes Serika Hiromatsu as Rutta the otter, M.A.O as Heart the hedgehog, and Ryota Ohsaka as Eddie the parakeet.

Advertisement

Complete cast of Boken Tairiku Ania Kingdom season 2

Following are the Japanese voice casts of the series:

M.A.O as Heart

Serika Hiromatsu as Rutta

Daisuke Ono as Dark Flame

Hiro Shimono as Cyrus

Joichiro Ohtsuki as Gotts

Kōsuke Sakaki as Elefa

Mitsuaki Kanuka as Megallo

Ryota Ohsaka as Eddy

Ryōtarō Okiayu as Leony

Satomi Arai as Amin

Shinnosuke Ogami as Silva

Shō Hayami as Pteira

Shun'ichi Maki as Spin

Sōshirō Hori as Bracchio

Taisuke Nakano as Mosa

Takehiro Hasu as Tree

Takehito Koyasu as Sabeir

Tesshō Genda as Mammooth

Yukihiro Nozuyama as Lapple

Ai Ishikawa as Torry (Child)

Akihiro Mine as Eupatorus

Arisa Sakuraba as Gotts (Child)

Daisuke Ono as Velociraptor

Hideo Ishikawa as Narrator

Hiro Shimono as Brachiosaurus Velociraptor

Joichiro Ohtsuki as Gorilla

Joichiro Yoshida as Sawtooth Stag Beetle

Junya Hirano as Armadillo

Kōsuke Toriumi as Ikazuchimaru

Mariko Higashiuchi as Dark Flame (Child)

Mei Hyakudomi as Spin (Child)

Natsu Yorita as Rapru

Ryōta Takeuchi as Caucasus Beetle

Ryōtarō Okiayu asnLion

Saki Toishi as Dolphin

Shinnosuke Ogami as Brachiosaurus

Shinya Takahashi as Rainbow Stag Beetle

Shō Okumura as Cheetah

Shōgo Batori as Rhinoceros Beetle

Sōshirō Hori as Gorilla

Takaya Hashi as Golden Stag Beetle

Takehiro Hasu as Velociraptor

Yūmi Hirota as Falcon

Yūya Hirose as Giraffe Stag Beetle

Following are the English voice casts of the series:

Candice Moore as Rutta

Catherine Fu as Heart

Daniel Cheung as Eddie

Catie Campbell as Amine

E.W. Anson as Cyrus

Edgar Smith as Dark Flame

John Wufei as Silva

Michael Jones as Torry

Mike Leigh as Rapru

Mike V. Master as Elepha

Ronny Johnson as Leonie

Edwin Wan as Narrator

Ellie East as Animal

Emma Zanker as Animal

Jeff Brown as Gorilla

Kim Scott as Gorilla

Lili Troncale as Animal

Nic Williams as Velociraptor

Ronny Johnson as Gorilla

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8: Who Is The Main Villain Of The Story? Is it Kafka Hibino? EXPLAINED