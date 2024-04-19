Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom Stop-Motion Season 2: Renewed; All We Know So Far
Boken Tairiku Ania Kingdom will have a second season this summer, titled Boken Tairiku Ania Kingdom: Densetsu no Guardian-he n. The anime will feature three new characters.
Takara Tomy's Boken Tairiku Ania Kingdom was announced on the official Twitter account on Thursday that the stop-motion television anime based on the toys will have a second season this summer. The season will be titled Boken Tairiku Ania Kingdom: Densetsu no Guardian-he n. The franchise's official website revealed three new characters and the staff will release more information on April 26 .
Boken Tairiku Ania Kingdom gets a second season
The official Twitter account for Takara Tomy's Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom toy animals franchise announced on Thursday 18th April that the stop-motion television anime based on the toys is getting a second season this summer.
ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Chapter 421: Class 1-A VS All For One – The Final Battle Begins; Release Date And More
The season will have the title Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom: Densetsu no Guardian-hen (Legendary Guardians Arc). The franchise's official website revealed three new characters. The staff will unveil more information on April 26.
The newly announced characters include:
- Iron Blaze the Tyrannosaurus, Dark Flame's younger brother
- Spiky the Spinosaurus, Iron Blaze's partner
The show's cast includes Serika Hiromatsu as Rutta the otter, M.A.O as Heart the hedgehog, and Ryota Ohsaka as Eddie the parakeet.
Complete cast of Boken Tairiku Ania Kingdom season 2
Following are the Japanese voice casts of the series:
- M.A.O as Heart
- Serika Hiromatsu as Rutta
- Daisuke Ono as Dark Flame
- Hiro Shimono as Cyrus
- Joichiro Ohtsuki as Gotts
- Kōsuke Sakaki as Elefa
- Mitsuaki Kanuka as Megallo
- Ryota Ohsaka as Eddy
- Ryōtarō Okiayu as Leony
- Satomi Arai as Amin
- Shinnosuke Ogami as Silva
- Shō Hayami as Pteira
- Shun'ichi Maki as Spin
- Sōshirō Hori as Bracchio
- Taisuke Nakano as Mosa
- Takehiro Hasu as Tree
- Takehito Koyasu as Sabeir
- Tesshō Genda as Mammooth
- Yukihiro Nozuyama as Lapple
- Ai Ishikawa as Torry (Child)
- Akihiro Mine as Eupatorus
- Arisa Sakuraba as Gotts (Child)
- Daisuke Ono as Velociraptor
- Hideo Ishikawa as Narrator
- Hiro Shimono as Brachiosaurus Velociraptor
- Joichiro Ohtsuki as Gorilla
- Joichiro Yoshida as Sawtooth Stag Beetle
- Junya Hirano as Armadillo
- Kōsuke Toriumi as Ikazuchimaru
- Mariko Higashiuchi as Dark Flame (Child)
- Mei Hyakudomi as Spin (Child)
- Natsu Yorita as Rapru
- Ryōta Takeuchi as Caucasus Beetle
- Ryōtarō Okiayu asnLion
- Saki Toishi as Dolphin
- Shinnosuke Ogami as Brachiosaurus
- Shinya Takahashi as Rainbow Stag Beetle
- Shō Okumura as Cheetah
- Shōgo Batori as Rhinoceros Beetle
- Sōshirō Hori as Gorilla
- Takaya Hashi as Golden Stag Beetle
- Takehiro Hasu as Velociraptor
- Yūmi Hirota as Falcon
- Yūya Hirose as Giraffe Stag Beetle
Following are the English voice casts of the series:
- Candice Moore as Rutta
- Catherine Fu as Heart
- Daniel Cheung as Eddie
- Catie Campbell as Amine
- E.W. Anson as Cyrus
- Edgar Smith as Dark Flame
- John Wufei as Silva
- Michael Jones as Torry
- Mike Leigh as Rapru
- Mike V. Master as Elepha
- Ronny Johnson as Leonie
- Edwin Wan as Narrator
- Ellie East as Animal
- Emma Zanker as Animal
- Jeff Brown as Gorilla
- Kim Scott as Gorilla
- Lili Troncale as Animal
- Nic Williams as Velociraptor
- Ronny Johnson as Gorilla
ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8: Who Is The Main Villain Of The Story? Is it Kafka Hibino? EXPLAINED