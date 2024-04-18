Kaiju No. 8: Who Is the Main Villain of the Story? Is it Kafka Hibino? EXPLAINED

Kaiju No. 8 is a manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, first serialized on July 3, 2020, on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ app. The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a character with kaiju-transforming abilities, who joins an organization to combat kaiju. The English license is held by Viz Media, and an anime adaptation is set for April 2024. The series features a diverse cast of characters, including a villain.

Who is Kafka Hibino?

Kafka Hibino is the titular main protagonist of the science fiction manga and anime series Kaiju No. 8. He is a middle-aged man who works as a member of the Monster Sweeper Inc. His life changed when he obtained the power to transmute himself into a kaiju after one just infiltrated into him, granting him the power to shapeshift into the creature. As a member of the third division, he is in the officer uniform which is a dark green color with grey pads covering his shoulders, wrist, and legs.

After an unknown kaiju entered his mouth, Kafka obtained the power to transform into a humanoid daikaiju, gaining immensely powerful abilities. He eventually learned to use this power on a more advanced level.

This allows him to change specific parts of his body without a full transformation, conversely, this allows him to outwardly appear completely human if he so chooses. Unfortunately, his Kaiju nature still remains, making it nearly impossible for Kafka to presently draw out beyond 1% of released power from the Defense Force combat suit he wears.

Kafka's kaiju form has a fortitude level of 9.8, the highest fortitude level seen so far in the entire series, making him one of the most powerful kaiju to ever exist, if not the most powerful. He is able to overpower other kaiju rather easily, even those as powerful as a base Kaiju No. 9 who has a fortitude level of 8.5, without even tiring out.

Kafka has shown so much dexterity with his new form that he could resist an onslaught from Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina and disarm him without injuring him. He even proved to be strong enough to resist Isao Shinomiya's attacks, a man armed with a Numbers weapon and easily overpower a fellow Identified Kaiju like Kaiju No. 13.

Kafka Hibino, the main antagonist of Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 introduces Kaiju No. 9, a numbered Kaiju with origins in Defense Force testing grounds. He revives fallen kaiju and seeks power through strategic attacks and the revival of additional kaiju. Despite appearing calm, Kaiju No. 9 is ruthless and destructive, driven by a desire to witness the annihilation of the Defense Force and inflict casualties.

Kafka, who transforms into Kaiju No. 8, becomes fixated on obtaining the formidable powers that Kafka now possesses. His motivations remain shrouded in mystery.

Kaiju No. 9, a kaiju with heightened intelligence, is a unique character with speech capabilities and strategic abilities. He can shapeshift into different individuals, allowing seamless integration into human society. In battle, he uses decoy bodies to engage key Defense Force members and execute covert infiltrations.

Japan established the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force to counter kaiju-induced disasters, with a hierarchical structure and powerful weapons known as Numbers. This escalating conflict between humanity and the Kaiju forms the backdrop for the story.

The personal journey of childhood friends Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro further intertwines with the overarching narrative. Kafka's transformation into Kaiju No. 8 introduces a layer of complexity, as he grapples with concealing his newfound abilities.

The saga unfolds with Kafka, alongside comrades Reno and Kikoru, contending against the malevolent Kaiju No. 9. As the latter absorbs critical figures and potent weapons, the imminent invasion of Japan with new kaiju intensifies, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the unraveling of Kaiju No. 9's true identity and motive.

