My Hero Academia Chapter 421: Class 1-A VS All For One – The Final Battle Begins; Release Date And More

As with many weekly manga series, My Hero Academia also adheres to a regular schedule of breaks to provide the author with much-needed rest from the demanding workload. These breaks are vital for maintaining the creator's health and well-being, especially after the intense pace of producing back-to-back chapters.

Following the consecutive releases of Chapters 418, 419, and 420, the manga will observe a one-week hiatus before My Hero Academia Chapter 421 is released. Here's everything you need to know about the updated release date.

My Hero Academia Chapter 421: Release date and where to read

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 is set to be released on Monday, April 29, 2024, at midnight JST. However, the local release date and time will vary depending on your time zone. Fans worldwide can access Chapter 421 for free on Shueisha’s MangaPlus platform, available on both the website and app in most countries and territories.

Additionally, readers can visit Viz Media's official website or use Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app to read the latest chapter. Once officially released, the corresponding compilation volume containing My Hero Academia Chapter 421 will be available for purchase for those who prefer physical copies.

Expected plot of My Hero Academia Chapter 421

In My Hero Academia Chapter 421, the long-anticipated battle between All For One and the students of the U.A. will take place as Deku's arms undergo regeneration. With Aizawa and his students now entering the fray, Deku finds himself with a bolstered support system, enhancing his odds of overcoming AFO's formidable might and once again attempting to connect with Shigaraki on a deeper level.

However, the stakes are higher than ever as All For One has successfully transferred all the Quirks of the past users of One For All to Shigaraki's body. As the battle heats up, the true extent of AFO's plans and Shigaraki's transformation into a vessel of unparalleled power will become increasingly apparent. Fans should expect a climactic fight with far-reaching consequences for the world of heroes and villains alike in My Hero Academia Chapter 421.

My Hero Academia Chapter 420 recap

My Hero Academia Chapter 420 is titled From Aizawa. The chapter opens with Aizawa, Present Mic, and Kurogiri seemingly stranded on a small island near Japan's coast. Mic, overwhelmed by grief and anger over Shirakumo's desecrated body, initially attempts to attack Kurogiri. However, his demeanor changes upon noticing tears streaming down Kurogiri's face.

Mic and Aizawa reflect on the events at Tartarus, acknowledging the unlikely blend of Shirakumo's essence with Kurogiri's Nomu form. As they converse, Kurogiri unexpectedly rises and utters Mic's real name, hinting at a resurgence of Shirakumo's consciousness.

Meanwhile, Aizawa contacts Tsukauchi to inquire about Monoma's ability to fight, only to discover that he remains incapacitated. Determined to gather reinforcements for Deku's battle, Aizawa swiftly moves to the U.A. shelter, recruiting willing heroes to aid in the fight against All For One.

My Hero Academia Chapter 420 then shifts to the Takoba arena, where Class 1-A and Class 1-B students engage in combat against the formidable villain, Gashly. Amidst the chaos, the chapter transitions back to the present, revealing multiple Warp Gates around All For One's location.

As Aizawa reaches Deku, he inquires about the duration since Deku lost his arms, preparing to administer Eri's horn for regeneration. In a brief flashback, Eri is shown sacrificing a part of herself to aid in the battle, symbolizing her unwavering determination to contribute despite being unable to participate directly.

Aizawa pierces Deku with Eri's horn, initiating the process of arm regeneration. My Hero Academia Chapter 420 concludes with a dramatic entrance of U.A. students and heroes, including Kaminari, Yaoyorozu, Mineta, Koda, and Shoji, signaling a unified front against All For One's tyranny.

For more updates on the battle against All For One in My Hero Academia, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.