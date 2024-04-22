Captain Tsubasa Episode 30: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The final match of the Junior Youth Tournament began in the 28th episode of Captain Tsubasa. The 29th episode showed the match gaining momentum as both the German and Japanese came at each other with guns swinging. As this is the final match of the tournament, the stakes are really high.

The German player that was the focus of the last episode was Karl-Heinz Schneider who showed off his skills across the ground. The Japanese team also had their moments, especially with Hyuga becoming a winger. The face-off between Schneider and Wakabayashi was also exciting for the fans. The next episode will probably show us more of their friendly rivalry.

Captain Tsubasa episode 30 release date, streaming details, and more

The 30th episode of the Captain Tsubasa anime is coming out on 28th April, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. JST. The episode will air in other countries at different times due to time differences. In Japan the episode is set to air on TV Tokyo. International viewers will have to stream the 30th episode of Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc on Crunchyroll.

Since we saw German players, especially Schneider and their goalkeeper Muller in episode 29, Japan is likely to make a comeback in episode 30 of the series. The rivalry between club teammates Wakabayashi and Schneider is also likely to continue and we might get to see who comes out at the top. More of the Japanese players will also probably get a chance to shine in the next match. Since the last episode did not put that much focus on the notorious German goalkeeper Muller, the next one might see him giving more trouble to the Japanese players who were struggling to get a ball past him at the beginning of the match.

Captain Tsubasa episode 29 recap

The 29th episode of Captain Tsubasa focused on the final match of the Junior Youth tournament which started in the previous episode. At the beginning of the match between Japan and Germany, we saw the German goalkeeper Muller being referred to as a wall and how Japanese players were struggling to get a ball past him. We also saw Muller’s mentor Gunter say how proud he is of him in the 29th episode.

However, the focus of the 29th episode was mostly the German star-player Schneider who was even more determined to win the match because his divided family turned up to watch his final match of the tournament. He even showed off his skills playing as a midfielder, which took a toll on the Japanese defense.

Japanese player Hyga played as a winger in the episode, which gave him some moments to shine. But undoubtedly the hero of the match for Japan was their goalkeeper Wakabayashi who challenged Schneider, who is his club-level teammate. The two characters pushing each other to do better was the highlight of this episode. Their rivalry will probably also be highlighted in the next episode, which will be fun for the fans.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime-related updates.

