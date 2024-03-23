Chained Soldier TV Anime Season 2 CONFIRMED: New Visual and Teaser Unveiled

Anticipation for the high-season finale of Chained Soldier was quickly followed by the announcement of Chained Soldier Season 2. Find out the details here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on Mar 23, 2024  |  08:23 PM IST |  492
Excitement surged among fans as Chained Soldier Episode 12 of the TV anime concluded on March 21, 2024, after which the announcement of its continuation in Chained Soldier Season 2 was made. Keep reading to find out more.

Chained Soldier Season 2 confirmed: DEETS

The official website and social media channels of Chained Soldier promptly declared the renewal soon after the release of Chained Soldier Episode 12, accompanied by a new teaser featuring the introduction of a new character, the Demon Defense Force Supreme Commander, Ren Yamashiro. In the trailer, she is shown reading Wakura Yuuki's profile out loud and taking an interest in him.

The source material for the anime, the Chained Soldier manga, originates from the creative minds of Takahiro (writer) and Yohei Takamura (illustrator), serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ magazine. An English adaptation of the manga is available courtesy of Yen Press. Directed by Junji Nishimura and Goro Kuji, the TV anime adaptation is brought to life by animation studio Seven Arcs.

The above tweet roughly translates to:

"Mato Seihei no Slaive" Official TV Anime Starts on January 4th!

@mabotai_kohobu

▂▅▇ Season 2 Production Confirmed ▇▅▂

TV anime "Mato Seihei no Slaive"

Season 2 production confirmed teaser PV

https://youtu.be/pSjoZU3v5m4

In the video,

Ren Yamashiro, commander of the Anti-demon Corps Tenth Unit and Supreme Commander,

makes an appearance...🍑

https://mabotai.jp

📚Stay ahead with the original story⛓

https://shonenjumpplus.com/episode/10834108156641784254

#matosure"

Chained Soldier Season 2: new key visual revealed

Adding to the excitement, a new key visual for Chained Soldier Season 2 has also been unveiled, featuring the introduction of Ren Yamashiro. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on this highly anticipated continuation. You can find the mentioned visual above. The Chained Soldier Season 1 is currently available to stream on HIDIVE.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Chained Soldier anime and more.

Credits: Crunchyroll, Sportskeeda, Twitter/X
