Classroom of the Elite Season 4 Announced: Set to Cover First Semester of Year 2

In the recent MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024 Livestream event, the show makers finally announced the highly anticipated fourth season of the Classroom of the Elite anime. Six months after the final episode of the third season aired, the makers have come back with the announcement of the new season. With this, it has been revealed that the new outing will delve into the first semester of the second year at the Advanced Nurturing High School, picking up where the first-year arc left off.

Moreover, the season will be adapted from the Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 light novels. The first three seasons of the anime premiered between 2017 and early 2024. With this, season four is set to maintain this momentum, introducing new characters, while keeping Ayanokōji and his classmates in the frontlines as they enter a new year. The stakes are even higher this time, with the introduction of new freshmen who bring their own unique challenges and ambitions into the mix.

Spoiler Alert: The following content reveals key plot details from the Classroom of the Elite light novel series. Proceed with caution.

As seen in the novels as well, one of the main highlights of the upcoming season is the introduction of a special exam that pairs second-year students with first-year students for a written test. It is an interesting twist that of the pair fails to meet the average score, the second-year student faces expulsion. This exam not only tests academic prowess but also the ability to navigate interpersonal relationships and alliances, which have always been a crucial element of survival at this highly competitive school.

The new freshmen are expected to add layers of intrigue and competition, particularly with characters like Kazuomi Hōsen, who has a notorious history with Ryūen, and Takuya Yagami, who shares a mysterious past with Kushida.

Not only this, Classroom of the Elite Season 4 will explore the ongoing conflict with Nagumo, the new student council president, who poses as a new threat and competition to everyone in the class. His introduction of an app that displays each student's abilities to the entire student body will likely intensify the already cutthroat atmosphere at the school. This app not only adds pressure on students to perform but also reshuffles the social hierarchy, making the competition even fiercer.

As of the time of writing, the final release schedule of the new season has not been revealed. The updates will roll out with time. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the world of anime and manga. Stay tuned.