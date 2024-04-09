Delicious In Dungeon Episode 15: Will Laios’ Party Make It Out Alive? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 15 is set to release soon as it continues to adapt the captivating manga’s storyline. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next meal after Kabru's party encounters Mr. Tansu's group in Episode 14, where Kabru's darker side emerges. On the other hand, now that Shuro has joined his party, we may yet see this group collide with our protagonists. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more for the upcoming episode.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 15: Release date and streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 15 is scheduled for release in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Following its airing, the episode will be accessible on streaming platforms approximately an hour later. Keep in mind that the exact release times can vary due to time zone differences.

Tokyo MX will broadcast Delicious in Dungeon Episode 15 in Japan, while international viewers can watch the series exclusively on Netflix, where episodes will be available in both subbed and dubbed versions.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 15: Expected plot

Given the party’s current predicament, Delicious in Dungeon Episode 15 will likely bring the focus back to Laios’ party as they attempt to retrace their steps within the dungeon's many floors, hoping to reach the surface once more.

As Laios, Chilchuck, Marcile and Senshi make their way back up to the surface, it is also highly likely that they will come to a head with Kabru's party within the labyrinth’s depths. Adapting Chapters 34 and 35 of the manga, tensions are bound to get worse as both groups navigate the perilous depths.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 14 recap

In Delicious in Dungeon Episode 14, Laios agrees to return to the surface world with Chilchuk. Elsewhere, Mr. Tansu and his team assist Kabru and his party, advising them to return to town. Kuro realizes Laios' party aided them while they were unconscious underwater. Kabru ends up reluctantly paying Mr. Tansu, who then leaves.

As Kabru converses with Rin, another ally, Mickbell, alerts them to Laios' group stealing from them once more. Despite calls to pursue Laios, Kabru suggests returning to the surface world. In a foggy area, Kabru encounters Fish-Men who attack him. Amidst the battle, Kabru recognizes one as his ally, Daya, realizing the fog is an illusionary mist that distorts their perceptions, causing them to perceive each other as enemies.

Kabru intervenes, surprising Rin with a kiss to snap her out of her delusion, then searches for the spellcaster responsible, confronting them to cease the illusion. The spellcaster's leader then approaches Kabru, proposing their surrender. Rin identifies them as the corpse retrievers they met before. The boss offers Kabru a deal involving murdering his allies to ensure their resurrection.

Refusing to comply, Kabru eliminates the boss and his allies, sparing the spellcaster. Kabru decides not to report the incident to the Island Lord, and they dispose of the bodies. Kabru discusses the dungeon's curse with Rin and contemplates its future. Mickbell arrives with food salvaged from the corpse retrievers.

During their meal, they suspect Laios' team of theft, unaware of the spellcaster in their group warding off ghosts. Kabru identifies the spellcaster as part of Laios' team, speculating on the new dwarf accompanying them. Daya recounts the Arms Dealer's notoriety and the Island Lord's distrust of dwarves.

Kabru reveals insights into Shuro's character, and the group encounters Blade Fish and a Sea Serpent. Another party, which Shuro leads, aids them against the Sea Serpent. Kabru questions Shuro about Falin. Meanwhile, Laios and his companions are trapped within the underground city. Their best efforts still left them ensnared, as the city's exits were mysteriously sealed off. As the days pass, their supplies are dwindling, and starvation looms ominously.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Laios and the party as they endeavor through the dungeon’s mysteries in Delicious in Dungeon.