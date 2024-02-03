Demon Slayer Season 4 Unveils New Theme Song: Title, Artists & More Explored

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer Season 4 has recently unveiled exciting details about its opening theme song, only adding fuel to the fire that is the fans’ desire for the release of the anime’s latest season.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of the Hashira Training Arc, the announcement of the theme song artists and titles has only added to the excitement and impatience for the anime adaptation’s release. Here’s everything we have on the announcement and details related to Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4.

Soundtracks debut: dreams translated into melody

Demon Slayer fans were delighted when the anime’s official Twitter/X announced on Friday, February 2, 2024, that the opening soundtrack for Demon Slayer Season 4 had been chosen. Titled Mugen which translates to Dreams, the opening OST is set to be performed by the dynamic duo of My First Story and Hyde. The collaborative efforts of the Rock band and the musician promise a musical experience that will set the tone for the upcoming adventures in the Hashira Training Arc. The song is slated for release on February 14, 2024.

The above tweet translates to:

【notice】

MY FIRST STORY x HYDE's collaboration song ``Mugen'' has been selected as the opening theme song for ``TV Anime ``Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba'' Hashira Keikō-hen, which will begin broadcasting on Fuji TV nationwide from spring this year! !

Advertisement

Look forward to it everyone!

In addition to the opening theme, a special ending theme song titled Shori no Meido - Kizuna no Kiseki & Nezuko Kamado no Uta REMIX has been announced for theatrical premieres. This song features a remix of Nezuko's melody and the opening theme from the Swordsmith Village Arc. The World Tour premiere screenings began in Tokyo, with subsequent screenings scheduled in various cities worldwide, building anticipation for the global release of Demon Slayer Season 4.

Hashira Training Arc: an insight into the next season

As we wait for the premiere of Demon Slayer Season 4, here are all the details we have regarding the storyline the season will follow.

The arc starts in volume 16 of the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and will focus on Tanjiro's journey towards becoming a Hashira—a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps. The intense and demanding training will be overseen by the Stone Hashira, Himejima.

The Hashira Training Arc unfolds as Tanjiro faces challenges that seem insurmountable, and fans can expect intense battles, character development, and the relentless pursuit of defeating Kibutsuji Muzan.

Advertisement

The narrative intricacies and character dynamics set the stage for a gripping continuation of the Demon Slayer saga, ensuring that Season 4 will entertain audiences and live up to the high standards set by its predecessors. As Demon Slayer Season 4 prepares for its global release, the unveiling of the opening theme song and insights into the Hashira Training Arc have intensified the excitement among fans.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates as the anime landscape is set to be enriched by the much-anticipated return of Demon Slayer.