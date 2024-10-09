Dragon Ball Daima Unveils New Goku and Vegeta Mini Forms Before Premiere

Ahead of its premiere, Dragon Ball Daima has shared new promotional images featuring Goku and Vegeta in their "Mini" forms. The anime is set to debut on October 11, 2024, and is highly anticipated by fans for its fresh storyline and unique take on the franchise.

The new story, developed with the involvement of the late creator Akira Toriyama, introduces a major twist where Goku, Vegeta, and other characters are transformed into smaller, "Mini" versions. This transformation limits their powers, leading them on a journey into the Demon Realm to find out the cause. The first episode will have an extended runtime, with an extra ten minutes to fully introduce these new challenges and characters.

In addition to the anime release, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, a popular mobile game, has released new artwork of the "Mini" versions of Goku and Vegeta. Players can recruit these characters through login bonuses and in-game missions, beginning in mid-October.

Fans in the U.S. will be able to stream Dragon Ball Daima on Crunchyroll and Hulu from October 11, while Netflix will start offering the show from October 18. For those who prefer the English dub, the first three episodes will be shown in select U.S. theaters between November 11 and 13 as part of a special event. The anime will also be available for streaming in France and Germany on Animation Digital Network.

Even though Akira Toriyama passed away before the anime's release, he played a role in developing Dragon Ball Daima, ensuring its place in the official Dragon Ball timeline. The anime takes place after the Majin Buu arc but before Battle of Gods. It’s still unknown how the new events will affect the larger Dragon Ball universe, but the introduction of new characters and enemies promises plenty of excitement.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

