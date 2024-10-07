Hunter x Hunter Chapter 402: Recap, What to Expect Next & More Details

With the manga's return after a long hiatus, each chapter brings major developments in the story. Hunter x Hunter fans are excited as Chapter 402 is set to release after this one, continuing the thrilling Succession Contest arc. Here's a quick look at what happened in the previous chapter, what fans are expecting for the upcoming release, and what might unfold in the next chapter.

Previous Chapter Recap: Chapter 401

In Chapter 401, Kurapika had a crucial meeting with Longhi, a character tied to Beyond Netero. Longhi revealed a shocking truth: she is one of Beyond Netero’s many biological children. These children were born with the ability to use Nen from birth, making them powerful fighters. Kurapika, currently serving as Prince Woble's bodyguard, found himself in a negotiation with Longhi. They discussed a peace treaty between Prince Woble and Prince Tubeppa to prevent conflict between the two princes.

Longhi’s Nen ability, called Transparent World - Moonlight Act, allows her to create contracts that can either grant or take away powers. If anyone breaks the treaty, they would lose access to their Nen abilities for one week. This chapter added more depth to the ongoing Succession Contest and hinted at Longhi’s personal goals, which seem to be connected to her father, Beyond Netero.

Release Expectations

Advertisement

Fans are eager for the continuation of this intense arc, especially after the revelations in the previous chapter. While the release schedule for Hunter x Hunter is now irregular due to Yoshihiro Togashi’s health, fans are supportive and patient, knowing that each new chapter brings exciting developments in the story.

What to Expect from the Next Chapter

Chapter 402 is likely to explore the next phase of the Succession Contest. With the peace treaty now in place, readers may see how it will affect the relationships between the princes. There could be new alliances or conflicts, as the contest to claim the throne becomes more dangerous.

Fans are also curious about what role Longhi and the other children of Beyond Netero will play moving forward. Will Kurapika be able to trust Longhi? And what is Beyond Netero’s true plan? These are just some of the questions that could be answered as the story progresses.

Advertisement

At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for similar updates.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Ending: Gege Akutami Breaks Silence Over Manga Finale