Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102: Release date, Where to Read, Expected Plot & More

Dragon Ball Super fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of chapter 102, which will set up the foundation for a brand-new arc. The manga’s latest chapter can be read on platforms like VIZ Media and Manga Plus.

In the last chapter, things got interesting when Carmine and Soldier #15 teamed up with Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 to stop Son Gohan. Towards the end of the chapter, Goku makes a comeback on Earth after sensing Gohan's Beast Mode power, which he used to send the Red Ribbon Army packing.

Release Date & Where to Read

Chapter 102 is set to release on February 20, 2024, in most countries, with the Japanese release on February 21, 12 am JST. The release times will naturally vary across different time zones.

For those wondering where to catch the action, Dragon Ball Super manga is available on VIZ Media's website, the Shonen Jump mobile app, and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms. These platforms allow free access to the first three and the latest three chapters. The only exception is MANGA Plus, which offers all chapters for free but locks others after the first read unless users opt for the premium membership.

What to Expect Next

What will make chapter 102 particularly significant will be its role in steering the manga toward a fresh and exciting arc. Fans can anticipate Goku delving into the details of Gohan's Beast Mode and the aftermath of the Cell Max incident, finally catching up on the events that have occurred on Earth. With this, the groundwork will be laid out for new challenges, alliances, and conflicts that promise to captivate fans and keep them on the edge of their seats.

That being said, with Cheelai's reminder about the looming threat of Black Frieza, Goku's return to Earth may trigger significant plot advancements, potentially involving Black Frieza making a decisive move, now that Goku is on the move once more. Fans can expect the protagonists' upcoming conflict with Black Frieza to be especially exhilarating.

Previous Chapter Recap

Chapter 101, titled "Carmine and Soldier #15," depicted Carmine and Soldier #15 discussing their plans for the revival of the Red Ribbon Army after President Magenta's funeral. Their goal involved defeating Piccolo and Gohan, leading them to recruit Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 after tricking them into believing there was an evildoer who needed to be defeated.

In the meantime, on Beerus’ planet, Vegeta engaged in a fierce battle with Broly to help the latter gain control of his anger and power. Goku, Vegeta, and the others later convened to discuss Black Frieza. The incident on Earth regarding Cell Max was brought up, during which Goku learned about Gohan's newfound power-up. Back on Earth, Gohan's activation of Beast Mode prompts Goku's swift return to Earth.

The narrative set by the previous chapter, coupled with Goku's return to Earth, sets the stage for an exciting new arc in the series. The looming threat of Black Frieza adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding saga, ensuring that readers are in for a rollercoaster ride of suspense, action, and unexpected twists.

