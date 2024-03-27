Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103: Can It Serve As The Perfect Manga Ending? Exploring The Open Arcs So Far

The tragic passing of Akira Toriyama is not something that the world can recover from. The last chapter of Dragon Ball Super continues to be the last of his work. Chapter 103 did bring up a plot that could have been the perfect ending to the series. Although there are certain plot points that would need a final conclusion. Here is how Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 could serve as the finale to the manga.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 As Ending to the Manga?

In this chapter, we witness Gohan stepping into the spotlight once more, showcasing his incredible power and proving his worthiness as a protector of Earth. The long-awaited clash between father and son, Goku and Gohan, brings about a battle reminiscent of some of Dragon Ball Super's most iconic fights.

Ultra Instinct Goku, the pinnacle of strength, finally meets his match in Gohan's Beast Form, leading to a powerful and touching moment where Goku acknowledges Gohan's ability to take on the mantle of Earth's protector.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Another highlight of Chapter #103 is the development of Broly's character. Previously known for his uncontrollable rage, Broly now demonstrates his growth by gaining control of his powers and fighting alongside Gohan without succumbing to his inner turmoil. It's a satisfying conclusion to Broly's arc, showcasing his evolution from a destructive force to a trusted ally.

And let's not forget about Pan, the mischievous granddaughter of Goku who steals the show with her adorable yet fierce demeanor. As she grows and trains under the watchful eye of Piccolo, Pan proves that she's not to be underestimated. Her unexpected reunion with Goku, coupled with a heartwarming moment of familial affection, adds depth to her character and leaves fans cheering for more.

Many Open Arcs

While Chapter 103 provides closure to many character arcs, it also raises questions about the future of Dragon Ball Super. With the series currently on hiatus following the tragic passing of its creator, Akira Toriyama, fans are left wondering what lies ahead. Will there be more adventures with Goku and his friends, or is this truly the end of Dragon Ball Super as we know it?

Regardless of what the future holds, one thing is certain: Chapter #103 leaves a lasting impression on fans, serving as a testament to the legacy of Dragon Ball Super and its beloved characters. As readers eagerly await news of the series' return, they can take comfort in the fact that, for now, they've been treated to a satisfying and emotional conclusion that will be remembered for years to come.

In the meantime, fans can relive the excitement by reading Dragon Ball Super manga on platforms like Manga Plus and Viz Media, ensuring that the spirit of Goku and his friends lives on.

