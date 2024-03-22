Record of Ragnarok Chapter 88: Release Date, Where to Read, Expected Plot & More

Soji Okita and Susano'o are in the midst of an incredible battle. As the story unfolds, it is seen that the battle is in a stalemate situation. Not a lot can be said about the winner from this situation. With Record of Ragnarok Chapter 88 in line as the next release, here is all you need to know about the next outing of the manga.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 88: Release Date and Where to Read

The regular release schedule of Record of Ragnarok is that of a monthly cycle. Chapters come out on the 25th of the month. For Record of Ragnarok Chapter 88 is expected to release on March 25, 2024 in the Monthly Comic Zenon. We will be sure to update this section with updates on this as they come.

What to Expect Next?

In the upcoming chapter, Soji Okita finds himself facing the ultimate test of his abilities as he confronts Susano'o's Shinra Yaoyorozu stance. Susano'o's mastery of every sword stance in history presents a daunting challenge for Soji, who must dig deep into his own skills and instincts to counter this unparalleled technique.

The tension between the two warriors reaches its peak as they exchange rapid strikes and counterattacks, each aiming to outmaneuver and overpower the other. As the battle intensifies, Soji might tap into his Demon Child form once again, unleashing even greater speed and power to match Susano'o's formidable presence. With the fate of the duel hanging in the balance, Soji's determination and resolve could be tested like never before, leading to a climax that will leave readers on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 88: Previous Chapter Recap

The title of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 87 was 'Ame-no-Murakumo no Tsurugi.' This chapter starts with the heated battle between Soji Okita and Susano'o. Here, Soji's incredible speed and skill impress both allies and adversaries. Susano'o unveils his Divine Weapon, Onikiri Ame-no-Murakumo, forged by both gods and humans, revealing its awe-inspiring power. As the clash intensifies, Soji unleashes his special technique, the Three Stage Thrust, but Susano'o manages to block it with astonishing prowess.

In a surprising turn, Susano'o adopts a seemingly basic stance, Shinra Yaoyorozu, which hides a multitude of deadly techniques. While some spectators underestimate the stance, experienced swordsmen recognize its significance, sensing the impending danger. Soji, feeling the pressure, understands the gravity of Susano'o's stance and prepares to face the ultimate challenge.

As Susano'o radiates a dark aura, he challenges Soji to reveal his full potential. With tension mounting and the fate of the battle hanging in the balance, both warriors prepare to unleash their ultimate skills in a showdown of unparalleled intensity. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

ALSO READ: BEASTARS Final Season: Two-Part Course Confirmed With Teaser Visual