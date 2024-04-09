Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Anime Reveals Main Character Visuals; All We Know So Far

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Anime just updated the fans with an all-new character visual. Here is all the intel we have on the upcoming series. READ.

By Anushka Solanki
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  11:14 PM IST |  656
Image Credit- Crunchyroll
Fairy Tail Anime [Image Credit- Crunchyroll]

Fairy Tail has continued to be one of the most popular anime franchises among fans. And with Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest in the pipeline for the coming time, the makers have released interesting visuals as part of its promotional bits. The main characters of the show finally have a visual. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the updates.

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: Updated Character Looks 

This week, the official website of Fairy Tail was updated with the main character visuals. These are the updated versions of how the five are going to look in the coming season. The new visual showcases the characters in a completely different look and also mentions the 'start' time of the anime. You can check out the character visual right here:

Fairy Tail New Visual [Image Credit- Official Website]

Cast and Staff Updates

As reported by Anime News Network, most of the cast members of the original show are set to reprise their roles in the new version. The list of the voice actors for the upcoming series is right here:

  • Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel
  • Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia
  • Rie Kugimiya as Happy
  • Yūichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster
  • Sayaka Ōhara as Erza Scarlet
  • Satomi Satou as Wendy
  • Yui Horie as Charle

Along with this, here is the list of the staff members of the show:

  • Chief Director: Shinji Ishihara
  • Director: Toshinori Watanabe
  • Script Supervisor: Atsuhiro Tomioka
  • Character Designer: Yurika Sako
  • Sound Director: Shōji Hata
  • Music Composer: Yasuharu Takanashi

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: Plot Details

The story of Fairy Tail's 100 Years Quest manga is that of adventure and fantasy. The story starts one year after the passing of Zeref and Acnologia. We see that Natsu Dragneel and his team set out to chase the titular adventure of the 100 Years Quest. This is a mission that remains unfinished. 

It has been a century and no one has been able to reach the end point. As the team decides to take up this challenge, obstacles show up right from the first stage. And thus, the anime is set to bring all the adventure to life in the coming months. The anime is set to grace the screens in July 2024. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as the final release date is announced. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for similar updates. 

ALSO READ: Attack on Titan: Megan Thee Stallion Adds Anime Reference to GloRilla’s New Single; Fans Say THIS

Credits: Anime News Network
