It was just announced that Yutaka’s manga series, Kimi to Warui Koto ga Shitai, popularly known as I Wanna Do Bad Things With You, is ending. The manga will release only two more chapters before ending. Here is everything we know.

I Wanna Do Bad Things With You will end in March 2024

Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine’s 16th issue of 2024 announced that Yutaka’s popular romance manga I Wanna Do Bad Things With You will be ending after two chapters. And if there aren’t any delays and everything releases on schedule, then the final chapter of the manga will be coming out on 27th March, 2024, Wednesday.

Yutaka’s manga first started serializing on Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday on 19th October, 2022. Later, the chapters were collected into separate volumes and the first volume of the manga came out on 18th January, 2023. The manga has a total of 5 volumes as of yet and the most recent one came out on 16th February, 2024. As of yet, there are 63 chapters of the manga available to read and its 65th chapter coming out on 27th March will be its final one. VIZMedia has gotten the license for the manga’s English translation and the first volume is coming out on 20th August, 2024. There have been no news of the manga having a sequel or a spin-off even though it is quite popular.

I Wanna Do Bad Things With You plot

The plot of the manga revolves around a girl named Mamori Wataya, who is tall, plain, and often treated as an outcast due to her unsocial nature. She has resigned to live her life as a side character forever when she meets a boy named Shoushi Fuji. Fuji is small, frail, and walks with a cane, but he always gets even with the people that try to underestimate or bully him. Looking at his evil smile, Wataya finds a way to get out of the shadows and embrace her bad side and become a villain just like Fuji.

Wataya gets the first taste of the freedom that comes with not following rules when she drains the school’s pool when Fuji asks her too. Wataya is ready for a life of rule breaking and with the help of Fuji, she aspires to achieve just that.

