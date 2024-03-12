Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254: Kusakabe Joins The Battle Against Sukuna; Release Date, Where To Read, And More

With Kusakabe faced with the incredibly daunting task of engaging Sukuna as the last sorcerer left, fans are eager to see how this confrontation will unfold and what consequences it may bring to the series finale. Find out more about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254’s release date, where to read it, what to expect, and a recap of the previous chapter as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254: release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 is on a break this week and will be released on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 12:00 AM JST, as confirmed by the official MANGA Plus website. For international fans, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 will be available on Sunday, March 24, 2024, during daylight hours though the exact release times may vary.

Readers can enjoy Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 through official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While the former two platforms offer free access to the latest chapters, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full series access.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254

Given the setup established in Chapter 253, it's likely that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 will initially focus on the clash between Sukuna and Kusakabe. Kusakabe, despite being initially perceived as a "scaredy-cat" Grade 1 sorcerer, may surprise fans with his abilities and tactics against Sukuna. However, it's uncertain whether Kusakabe will be able to hold his ground against the immensely powerful Sukuna.

Alternatively, the bout between Sukuna and Kusakabe may be interrupted before it reaches its climax. This interruption could come in the form of reinforcements arriving to aid Kusakabe or an unforeseen event that diverts their attention elsewhere. Regardless of the outcome, fans can expect unpredictable twists and turns in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254, as mangaka Gege Akutami has a penchant for keeping readers on the edge of their seats with unexpected developments.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 recap

Chapter 253 of Jujutsu Kaisen kicks off with a flashback, taking us back to a scene where various sorcerers were asked about the strongest Grade 1. Nanami, Mei Mei, and Gojo all named Kusakabe, who in turn responded with "someone besides me and Usami." This brief interlude sets the tone for the present-day action.

Returning to the present, the intense battle between Maki and Sukuna rages on, with the combatants crashing through buildings in their ferocious clash. Amidst the chaos, Takuma Ino attempts a sneak attack on Sukuna, only to be swiftly detected and countered.

Following Ino's failed attempt, Kusakabe launches another sneak attack using Nanami's Cursed Tool. However, Sukuna's keen senses allow him to evade the attack with ease. After fending off Kusakabe, Sukuna refocuses his attention on Maki, who is determined to end the fight once and for all.

Maki is highlighted as the first fighter to truly pique Sukuna's interest, indicating the significance of their confrontation. In a frenzy of battle, Sukuna grabs Maki's face and leaps out of a building, demonstrating his ruthless determination.

As the dust settles, it's revealed that Sukuna has inflicted severe damage on Maki, cutting off a chunk of her face in the process. He comments on the nature of their battle, framing it as a test of sorcery versus physical prowess.

Maki notices that Sukuna has ceased using the Reverse Cursed Technique, indicating a shift in his strategy. Sukuna then delivers a devastating blow to Maki with a Black Flash, sending her hurtling through the air. The chapter concludes with Kusakabe realizing the gravity of the situation, recognizing that he must now confront Sukuna directly and alone, with no allies nearby to aid him.

