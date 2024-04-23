Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258: Sukuna Finally On The Defensive; Release Date, Where To Read And More

With Yuji's awakening unleashing a relentless barrage of Black Flashes, fans eagerly anticipate the ongoing battle against Sukuna. Speculation swirls about the impending conclusion, especially about whether or not Yuji's onslaught will finally bring Sukuna to his knees. As the anticipation builds, readers await Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 with bated breath.

Keep reading to find out the upcoming chapter's release date, where to read it, and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 will be released on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST. For most international fans, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, April 28, though the exact release times may vary. For the official release, readers can visit Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform, Viz Media's website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258, fans can expect the intense battle between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna to reach its climax as Yuji continues to unleash his awakened powers against the King of Curses. Following the staggering revelation of Yuji's lineage and the awakening of his formidable abilities in the previous chapter, Yuji's mastery of Black Flash will surely be devastating against Sukuna.

Furthermore, with Yuji's ability to utilize Shrine — Sukuna's cursed technique — as well as Cleave and Dismantle, fans can anticipate Yuji will tip the scales in his favor. Yuji will likely harness the full extent of Shrine in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258, which should be able to push Sukuna to his limits.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 29. The chapter opens with a revealing flashback to a conversation between Sukuna and Uraume, where Sukuna talks about Itadori Yuji's origins. Uraume questions Itadori's true identity, and Sukuna discloses startling information: Itadori is the child of Kenjaku, and his father, Itadori Jin, maybe the reincarnation of Sukuna's twin brother, whom he consumed in the womb. This suggests a profound connection between Itadori and Sukuna and means that Itadori's potential could rival Sukuna in power.

Returning to the present battlefield, Itadori demonstrates an astonishing development: after consecutive black flashes, he manifests a new cursed technique, Shrine, previously exclusive to Sukuna. Sukuna recognizes this transformation, acknowledging Itadori's acquisition of his own fully fleshed curse.

Another flashback reveals a conversation between Ino, Gojo, and Shoko, in which Ino seeks permission to utilize Nanami's cursed tool. Gojo emphasizes Nanami's trust in Ino and highlights the bond between mentor and disciple. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 swiftly transitions back to the battlefield, where Ino summons Auspicious Beast number four, Ryu, to confront Sukuna, only to meet a swift defeat.

Itadori uses the momentary distraction provided by Ino to promptly unleash successive black flashes against Sukuna. Itadori's utilization of black flashes to match Sukuna's strength is attributed to his awakened state. Itadori's newfound prowess is further shown as he employs his version of Dismantle against Sukuna, although his output remains limited.

Annoyed, Sukuna attempts to counterattack, though he is interrupted by Ino hurling Nanami’s cursed weapon at him. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 concludes as Itadori delivers yet another black flash against Sukuna, marking his eighth consecutive strike.

