Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro: From Savior to Villain, Will He Be Another Eren Yeager?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 has left fans on edge as to what Megumi Fushiguro's fate has in store for him, hoping to see the boy back beside his comrades. However, recent developments hint at Megumi's blackening, and that there is potential for a dramatic turn of events. A social media-driven fan theory posits a potential aftermath where Megumi succumbs to the abyss of his shattered psyche, mirroring Eren's descent into ruthlessness.

The toll of enduring Sukuna's atrocities, who currently dominates his body, casts doubt on Megumi's survival, especially after Sukuna's transformation into his Heian Era form post the clash with Satoru Gojo. Will we see the second coming of humanity’s end? Or will Megumi Fushiguro pull through?

Megumi's fractured state of mind: from trauma to villainy

The theory of Megumi’s turn to the dark side primarily stems from the extensive harm inflicted upon Megumi by Ryomen Sukuna. The aftermath of Sukuna's confrontation with Satoru Gojo, which saw him revert to his Heian Era form, further amplifies doubts regarding Megumi's survival, let alone his state of mind.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 seemingly offers reassurance regarding Megumi's fate, unveiling Yuji Itadori's plan to rescue his comrade from the clutches of Sukuna. However, Sukuna’s cruel actions using Megumi’s body wherein he killed both his sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro, and his father figure, Gojo Satoru, are likely to have completely shattered the boy’s already unstable psyche.

Megumi is likely to be blaming himself for this in the same way that Yuji blamed himself for all the deaths caused by Sukuna when he was in his body, and from previous chapters we also know that Megumi's body has been soaked in the curse bath which has the effects of causing the person to 'get closer to evil,' according to Uraume. To top it off, during Gojo’s fight with Sukuna, Megumi had been the one to take on the brunt of Unlimited Void, causing irreparable damage to his mind.

All of this, combined with a little bit of Gege Akutami’s dramatic flare for tragic and unfortunate turns, it’s incredibly likely that Megumi could potentially herald the downfall of humanity akin to Eren Yeager's devastating actions in Attack on Titan.

The potential parallel of Megumi and Eren's paths

Eren started off as a likable character with strong ideals when it came to saving people and who his enemy was, and slowly began his descent into psychosis as the events around him shifted and the people close to him died. Eren gained the ability to cause the fall of humanity, and Eren turned into someone his friends and family barely recognized anymore. Now take into perspective Megumi’s actions during the Culling Game and put Megumi’s name where Eren’s should be. All of a sudden, Megumi Fushiguro is the mirror image of Eren Yeager.

To expand on this theory, we need to first take a look at the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, with some focus on the aftermath of Kenjaku's demise and the transfer of his ambitions to Megumi. With the inheritance of the right to initiate the merger between Master Tengen and humanity bestowed upon him, Sukuna, currently within Megumi's vessel, holds the agency to commence this transformative process. Naturally, Megumi will also have the ability, should he be freed of Sukuna.

Despite a glimmer of hope illuminated by Yuta's Domain in the latest chapters, the overarching battle against Sukuna remains precarious. The fan theories contend that the trauma of losing his family before his very eyes might render Megumi a harbinger of destruction, fueled by the resentment and despair of it all.

Despite the earnest efforts of his allies, Megumi's fractured psyche could propel him towards a cataclysmic course, echoing his prior musings on the unpredictable nature of salvation, where he said “…who’s to say someone you save won’t kill someone in the future?” and foreshadowing the possibility of Megumi initiating the merger even without Sukuna’s influence.

An evil Megumi Fushiguro: a strategic villain worse than Ryomen Sukuna

Given the established possibility of Megumi going dark side, we now have to wonder just how terrible of an antagonist Megumi Fushiguro could become, especially in comparison to Sukuna.

Sukuna is a powerhouse of cursed energy with unparalleled skills and efficiency. His dominance in the realm of cursed energy, coupled with his strategic prowess, is unmatched and is what lead him to become the one known as the King Of Curses.

On the other hand, unlike Sukuna who flaunts impressive cursed energy reserves and output, Megumi Fushiguro would be one who’s approach veers towards strategic finesse rather than raw power. While Sukuna uses an overwhelming amount of shikigami and copied maneuvers in Megumi’s body, Megumi would distinguish himself through calculated moves and tactical utilization of shadows and shikigami. His near takedown of formidable opponents like Toji showcases not only his high battle IQ but also his ability to outmaneuver adversaries through precise planning and execution.

Now if Megumi also has access to Sukuna’s powers in the event that Sukuna’s soul is made dormant inside of him, evil Megumi will now not only be able to summon Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga with ease but also employ his devastating strategies and plans against the rest of the sorcerers. This would make him a much more daunting enemy than Ryomen Sukuna.

While speculative, the ramifications of such a narrative arc would irrevocably reshape the fabric of Jujutsu Kaisen’s world. The portrayal of a character succumbing to the abyss of trauma and vengeance, despite the valiant endeavors of comrades, makes the characters resemble those from the popular anime Naruto and Attack on Titan. We do have to wonder though: will Megumi Fushiguro be saved like Sasuke Uchiha, or is he doomed to die at the hands of his friends and family like Eren Yeager?

For more theories, spoilers, and updates, stick around with us here on Pinkvilla.