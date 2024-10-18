Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals Reason for Manga’s Hiatus After Conclusion

Gege Akutami has finally revealed the reason behind Jujutsu Kaisen manga’s three-week break earlier this year. Fans were left wondering when the popular manga series took a sudden hiatus as it neared its conclusion. The reason, as disclosed in the 28th volume of the manga, was due to Akutami’s hospitalization for an appendix removal surgery in June 2024.

Despite the health setback, Akutami remained dedicated to finishing the Jujutsu Kaisen series, which came to an end last month. The story wrapped up with Yuji Itadori and the survivors of the intense battle against the villain Sukuna, bringing a conclusion that many fans felt was the best outcome for the characters. Akutami’s commitment to finishing the story, even after the surgery, has been praised by readers who followed the manga since its debut in 2018.

Jujutsu Kaisen quickly rose in popularity after its release in Shonen Jump, becoming a massive success both as a manga and an anime. The anime adaptation, produced by Studio MAPPA, premiered in 2020 and became a hit, attracting a global audience. The anime’s second season, which aired last year, covered the Shibuya Incident Arc, an intense and action-packed storyline where major heroes and villains faced their fate. Fans are eagerly awaiting the anime’s third season, which will focus on the Culling Game arc.

The upcoming season, however, doesn’t have a confirmed release date. With Studio MAPPA handling multiple projects such as Chainsaw Man and Hell’s Paradise, the return of Jujutsu Kaisen might not happen until 2025. The studio’s busy schedule means that fans may have to wait a bit longer to see Yuji and his friends on screen again.

As for Akutami, there’s no confirmation of any plans for a sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen. Although the ending of the series was definitive, Akutami has hinted at future projects in their farewell message to fans, leaving the door open for more manga stories down the line. Whether Akutami will revisit the Jujutsu Kaisen universe or explore new worlds remains to be seen.

