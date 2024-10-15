Uzumaki Anime Release Schedule: All Episodes, Dates, Where to Watch, Plot & More

The highly anticipated horror anime Uzumaki has released three episodes so far, with the final episode set to arrive on October 20, 2024. Based on Junji Ito’s famous horror manga, Uzumaki tells the chilling story of a village haunted by a spiral shape. Unlike typical anime series, Uzumaki will only have four episodes, making it a much shorter series than most, which typically run for 12 or 24 episodes.

Produced by an English studio, Production I.G. USA, the anime first premiered on Adult Swim, an American TV channel, on September 29, 2024. Since then, new episodes have aired weekly, with the final episode expected soon. However, there is a possibility of delays due to production issues, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Here is the full release schedule for Uzumaki episodes, based on Japanese Standard Time (JST), British Standard Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST):

- Episode 1: Released on September 29, 2024

(1:30 PM JST | 5:30 AM BST | 10:00 AM IST)

- Episode 2: Released on October 6, 2024

(1:30 PM JST | 5:30 AM BST | 10:00 AM IST)

- Episode 3: Released on October 13, 2024

(1:30 PM JST | 5:30 AM BST | 10:00 AM IST)

- Episode 4: Set to release on October 20, 2024

(1:30 PM JST | 5:30 AM BST | 10:00 AM IST)

The show is different from most anime in that it isn’t widely available on global streaming services like Crunchyroll or Netflix. Instead, viewers outside the U.S. can access the episodes through HBO Max a day after they air on Adult Swim.

The story follows Kirie Goshima, a girl living in Kurouzu village, where strange and disturbing events tied to spiral shapes begin happening. Her boyfriend, Shuichi Saitou, warns her to leave the village, especially after his father becomes obsessed with the spirals and dies because of them. The curse soon affects Kirie’s best friend, Azami, who also dies after becoming engulfed in a spiral.

In Episode 2, Kirie begins to experience the spiral curse herself, with her hair taking on a terrifying spiral form, leading to the deaths of several classmates. Episode 3 shows the mental breakdown of Shuichi’s mother, who eventually meets her tragic end. The village is also hit by a severe storm, cutting off any hope of escape for its residents.

