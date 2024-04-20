Kagurabachi Chapter 30 Spoilers Out: Chihiro To Face Off Against Hishaku; DEETS

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Hiyuki and Chihiro decide to work together temporarily in a bid to retrieve the Enchanted Blades and stop the Rakuzaichi auction. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next chapter’s release with more on Chihiro’s pursuit of the blade, so here are all the spoilers we have gathered on what happens next in Kagurabachi Chapter 30. Keep reading to find out more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 30: SPOILERS

Kagurabachi Chapter 30 is allegedly titled Intruder and opens with a flashback panel featuring Shiba strategizing his approach to the Rakuzaichi basement before Chihiro Rokuhira. Meanwhile, the chapter unveils the absence of the Tou, the Sazanami family's four strongest members, from their usual positions guarding the auction stage. Kyora Sazanami rationalizes this to the audience by explaining that they must protect the clan's underground cemetery, Naginojoen.

Transitioning to the basement, the Tou members discuss the significance of the cemetery, emphasizing its role as the only means for outsiders to access the Sazanami storehouse due to the existence of the emergency exit door. Concerned about Chihiro's potential discovery of the door's existence, they debate the risks posed by his connection to Hakuri and his ability to sense the storeroom's interior through Enten.

Kyora's displeasure is evident as he reluctantly utilizes Hakuri in a trade, prompting the Tou to devise a defensive strategy against potential invaders. The Kagurabachi Chapter 30 spoilers reveal that their anticipation is confirmed when one member senses Chihiro's arrival at the entrance above. This leads to speculation about Hakuri's involvement and concerns about Shiba's teleportation abilities.

The perspective then shifts to Hakuri, cautiously approaching the Rakuzaichi basement while reflecting on his elder brother, Soya Sazanami's intelligence. As Soya detects Hakuri's presence, Shiba unexpectedly teleports behind the Tou members, inquiring about the door to the cemetery. Hakuri's role becomes clear as he distracts the Tou, allowing Shiba to gain crucial information.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 30 spoilers depict a series of flashback panels, illustrating Chihiro's determination to reach the basement swiftly and aligning with Hakuri's approach to create an opportunity to do so. As Hakuri reaches the surface, he encounters Chihiro engaged in combat with guards. Despite facing an obstacle preventing his return to Shiba, Hakuri resolves to face Soya, displaying his commitment to Chihiro and Shiba's cause.

Meanwhile, Chihiro unleashes the power of the Cloud Gouger blade against his adversaries, drawing attention to its limitations due to damage. The Kagurabachi Chapter 30 spoilers conclude with Chihiro confronting his arch-enemy, a Hishaku member identified by a distinctive tattoo on his hand.

It was also revealed that Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga will receive two consecutive color pages in Weekly Shonen Jump issues 22/23 and 24, commemorating the release of the manga's volume 2.

