Kaiju No. 8: Who Is Kikoru Shinomiya? Explored

This article contains spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 manga and anime

The Kaiju No.; 8 anime already caused a ripple amongst the audience even though only two episodes of the anime have been released yet. Based on Naoya Matsumoto’s manga of the same name, Kaiju No. 8 revolves around a man named Kafka Hibino who gains the ability to turn into a kaiju after ingesting one.

The first episode of the anime focused on Kafka, who wants to become a Defense Force Member and also introduced Reno Ichikawa, who has the same goals as Kafka. However, in the second episode, people finally got a glimpse of Kikoru Shinomiya, another very important character of the series.

Who is Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No. 8?

Even though she was introduced in the second episode of the anime, Kikoru Shinomiya is actually a tritagonist in the story of Kaiju No. 8. Kikoru is a young girl who appears for the Defense Forces entrance exam and after passing it, is assigned to the Third Division alongside Kafka and Reno. It is also revealed that she is the daughter of Isao Shinomiya, the Director General of the Defense Force.

Kikoru is a fighter of prodigal talents and one of the best kaiju-slayers in the force. She is one of the most important characters and gets a lot of screen-time in the manga alongside Reno and Kafka. She is also a little haughty and tends to look down on others who are not on the same level as her.

However, as the story progresses, we get to see that Kikoru actually has a big heart and wants to protect those around her. She is prideful, but always gives her all in fights so that she can minimize any damage and save her comrades. She also kept Kafka’s secret identity and thanked him when he helped her.

Concluding thoughts about Kikoru’s character in Kaiju No. 8

As the series progresses, more and more about Kikoru’s background will come to the forefront. Even with her exceptional talent, she is always driven to do better and puts her hundred percent in everything. Especially because she lost her mother and does not want to lose any of her comrades in the battlefield.

She will become even more driven to be better after the death of her father later in the series. She will become good friends with Kafka and Reno and the three of them will make a great trio of Kaiju fighters. Her character has only begun to appear in the series but will soon become a big part of the story of Kaiju No. 8.

