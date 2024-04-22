Spy X Family CODE: White Ending Explained: What Happens To Anya?

This article contains major spoilers from the Spy X Family CODE: White movie

The Spy X Family anime series has taken over the world with its unique mix of adorable family interactions and deadly action scenes that put you on the edge of your seat. The Spy X Family CODE: White movie, which came out back in 2023 is a great addition to the franchise along with an extremely gripping and entertaining plot of its own.

The movie begins with Anya entering a dessert contest at the school and will have to submit a dessert to make sure she and her father Loid can progress with their plan of infiltrating the highest ranks of the school. The Forger family decides to take a vacation together to a small town where they can sample the favorite dessert of the judge from a village restaurant, so they can then make the dessert perfectly. However, things do not go as planned for Anya, Loid, and Yor as they are faced with a formidable enemy that puts all of their lives at risk. But the ending of the movie makes it all worth it.

What is the plot of the Spy X Family CODE: White movie

The Spy X Family CODE: White movie is based on Tatsuya Endo’s manga and finds the Forger family in a small town to take a step ahead in their mission. However, there they come across the dangerous Colonel Snidel who takes the last piece of the dessert from Anya’s table but also comes at the top against Loid when he tries to take the dessert back from him.

Before the restaurant showdown, the Forger family and their clairvoyant dog Bond all come across some of Snidel’s lackeys who are dangerous soldiers. There is also a mysterious chocolatey film that Anya swallows without knowing that it carries a piece of microfilm with some information that can destroy national security.

After that, Anya is kidnapped by Snidel and his team of soldiers who put her in a flying zeppelin and decide to cut her open to retrieve the film. However, before that happens, Yor and Loid are able to track Anya’s location with the latter successfully infiltrating the flying machine and the group of soldiers right after Anya narrowly escapes the dissection attempt.

Yor is also able to make it to the ship with the help of Loid’s small plane which crashed into the large aircraft. However, even with the whole family there, Loid and Yor end up in life-threatening danger within the aircraft. Lois struggles to stay alive amid poison gas and Snidel’s cruelty as Yor faces off against a robotic opponent who seems immune to all of her attacks.

How does the Spy X Family CODE: White movie end?

However, with the help of each other, the Forger family is able to overcome their obstacles. When Yor is surrounded by fire, she uses a highly flammable lipstick gifted to her by Loid to create an explosion to defeat the enemy. Anya frees herself from the restraints just in time to vent the aircraft of the poison gas by pressing a button, saving Loid’s life. Loid then infiltrates the enemies again as Snidel and defeats them.

However, the family is still caught in a bind as the aircraft starts to descend into the town to which the family came. Anya and Yor start to help Loid steer the ship towards a large lake so that it doesn’t crash to the ground. In the end, they narrowly make it to the lake before the aircraft crashes into the water. After saving their family and the town, Loid and Yor find the film stuck behind Anya’s teeth and turn it over to the people Loid/Twilight works for.

After that, the family is finally able to enjoy the rest of their vacation and try out the dessert after finding out all the ingredients and successfully making it. However, it turns out that the original judge postponed the competition and gave the position of the judge to someone else. So at the very end of the movie, we see Loid trying to figure out what dessert the new judge prefers and planning another family vacation around it. Seeing the Spy family come together in the end is a really heartwarming experience that makes the movie entertaining and adorable.

