Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

With a confrontation brewing between Kanki and Shin as their conflicting ideologies come to a head, Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11 is sure to be action packed as the various forces on the battlefield make their moves in the background. Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming episode’s release date, where to watch it, what to expect, and a recap of the previous episode as well.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11: release date and where to watch

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11 premieres on Sunday, March 24th in Japan at 12:00 am JST. For international viewers, it will be available on Saturday, March 23rd, starting at approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am PT.

Catch Kingdom on NHK BS Premium and NHK General TV in Japan. International audiences can stream it on Crunchyroll, with episodes presented in Japanese with subtitles. Dubbed versions may become available later based on viewer demand.

Expected plot in Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11

In Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11, fans will likely witness Kanki's controversial philosophy clash with Shin's moral code. Kanki's cynical view of the unification of China as a pretext for widespread violence and plundering sets the stage for a heated debate about the true nature of conquest. While Kanki argues that those advocating for unification are merely masking their desire for power behind noble ideals, Kyokai's revelation about Keisha's death adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

Advertisement

With the Zhao army fortifying the central hill and containing news of Keisha's demise, the balance of power hangs in the balance. Kyokai's suggestion to spread the truth about Keisha's death to both armies offers a glimmer of hope for a strategic advantage. However, the risk of triggering further conflict looms large in Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 recap

Picking up where the previous episode left off, Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 continues with Kinmou agreeing to Kisui’s request to keep Keisha’s death a secret. Kisui and Kinmou, now determined to take command from Keisha, devise a bold strategy to capture the central hill before news of Keisha's demise spreads. As the Qin army reluctantly withdraws, doubts and discontent simmer among Kanki's commanders, who question his motives.

Meanwhile, Kanki, shrouded in mystery, orchestrates a calculated plan to secure victory, leaving his commanders uneasy. Amidst the chaos, Hi Shin Unit and Naki find themselves pursued by Kisui's forces, navigating treacherous terrain as they strive to regroup with their comrades. As they witness the central hill fall to the Zhao army, Ten's anger mounts, fueled by the realization that news of Keisha's death failed to reach the battlefield.

In a dramatic turn of events, Shin confronts Kanki, challenging his ruthless tactics and invoking memories of past atrocities. Tensions escalate as Kyokai and Kuroou intervene, each with their own agenda. The clash between ideals and pragmatism reaches a climax as swords are drawn, and allegiances are tested.

Advertisement

Amidst the chaos, the stage is set for a confrontation that will test the resolve of both Qin and Zhao, as they vie for control in a world plagued by war and ambition. Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11 ends with Ri Shin exclaiming that Kanki’s method’s would never lead to the unification of China.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the war in Kingdom Season 5.