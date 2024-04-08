Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 453: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

Shiina find herself drawn to Komi as their unexpected bond begins to blossom, and the preparations for the upcoming Culture Festival continue smoothly. With Shiina's presence now added to Komi’s list of friends, fans should stay tuned to find out more about their relationship.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 453: release date and where to read

As there has been no official confirmation, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 453 is likely to release on April 10, 2024, at 12 am JST, given there are no unexpected delays. If delayed, the chapter is expected to be available by April 17 at the latest. Readers can dive back into Komi's journey exclusively on the official platforms of Viz Media.

Expected plot in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 453

Fans can expect Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 453 to delve deeper into the evolving dynamic between Komi and Shiina. From the previous chapter, we can see that Shiina's initial resistance has already begun to wear off due to Komi's unwavering kindness, so we may see Shiina finally start to open up to Komi, albeit begrudgingly.

There could also be moments where Shiina reflects on her past choices and begins to question her belief in intentionally defying expectations. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 453 will likely also see Shiina play a bigger role in the cultural festival’s preparation. Overall, the upcoming chapter will continue to develop the growth and friendship between the characters in Komi Can't Communicate.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 452 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 452 is titled Contrary, and introduces Shiina Muzuka, a character who lacks any particular dreams for the future. Coming from a family of officers, she feels like a common, ordinary individual. However, she possesses a unique ability to learn things quickly, leading others to have high expectations for her. Uncomfortable with this pressure, Shiina rebels by intentionally doing the opposite of what people expect from her. Often being perceived as mean, she believes this is kinder than burdening others with expectations.

Shiina's defiance causes her to lose friends, and eventually, even her parents and teachers give up on her. Living in her bubble, she isolates herself from caring about anything. However, her world is disrupted when she ends up in the same class as Komi Shouko, someone who seems to literally embody the very atmosphere she detests. Despite Shiina's attempts to distance herself, Komi persists in being friendly, much to Shiina's annoyance.

As preparations for the Culture Festival continue, Komi compliments Shiina's flyer design, suggesting some improvements. This annoys Shiina, who views Komi as creepy, exhausting, annoying, and a pain to deal with, or so she says. Her attempts to maintain distance fail however, as by the end of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 452, it is evident that Komi's persistent kindness has begun to wear down Shiina's defenses.

