MASHLE Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 12: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Now that Innocent Zero is on the retreat and Mash has defeated the demon, the chaos of the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam should come to an end. MASHLE Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 12 should answer all the fan’s questions about where Masha and his friends will go from here, so don’t miss it and find out the episode’s release date and more in this article!

MASHLE Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 12: release date and streaming details

MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 12 is set to release on Saturday, March 30th, at approximately 9:30am GMT / 1:30am PT / 3:30am CT. Keep an eye out for updates on the release time.

MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2 is currently airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various social channels. For international viewers, Crunchyroll is the go-to platform.

Expected plot of MASHLE Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 12

In MASHLE: Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 12, now that Mash has returned victorious and Zero has retreated temporarily after revealing his plans for Mash, there may be a deeper exploration of Mash's role in the creation of the perfect magical body. Additionally, Ryoh's involvement in rescuing Wahlberg suggests that he may play a more significant role in the upcoming events, possibly assisting Mash in confronting Zero once again.

The aftermath of the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam chaos caused by Zero's attack may lead to repercussions for the characters. There's a possibility that the anime may accelerate through future fights to quickly wind up the season, ending with Mash gaining the Divine Visionary title now that he has he defeated the demon in the upcoming MASHLE: Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 12.

MASHLE Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 recap

MASHLE: Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 11, titled Mash Burnedead and The Origin of the Greatest Magic User, begins with Ryoh questioning Kaldo about the spatial magic engulfing their area, suspecting Time Magic's involvement. Ryoh decides to visit Wahlberg, hoping he's safe. Meanwhile, Mash, Wahlberg, and Innocent Zero confront each other. Mash refuses Zero's order to join him, leading to a clash.

Zero attempts to steal Wahlberg's spatial magic, but Mash intervenes. Zero's dark aura grows stronger, overpowering Mash. Wahlberg reveals Zero's intentions to use Mash as a vessel for his perfect body. Mash protects Wahlberg from Zero's attack, prompting Zero to retreat temporarily. However, his attack disrupts the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam, summoning a giant demon.

Ryoh rescues Wahlberg, while Mash confronts the demon alone. Meanwhile, Zero's time-control spell on Easton Academy wears off, revealing the chaos caused. Macaron and Lance protect the students from the demon's attack. Kaldo and Dot search for the magic user behind the spell.

As Mash struggles against the demon, his determination inspires the students. With their encouragement, Mash defeats the demon with sheer strength. Wahlberg wakes up, learning of Mash's victory. MASHLE: Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 ends with Mash enjoying a cream puff, victorious once again.

