Metallic Rouge Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Amidst Cyan's uncontrollable behavior, Jean and Aes encounter the Puppetmaster, raising concerns about the approaching confrontation. Metallic Rouge Episode 11 is set to have the pressure increase as Rouge and her allies brace for an imminent clash with Jill and the Immortal Nine. With flying objects approaching, a confrontation looms, and the true intentions of the Puppetmaster remain shrouded in mystery. Find out more about the episode's release date, where to stream it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode here.

Metallic Rouge Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Metallic Rouge Episode 11 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 20th, at approximately 3 AM PT / 8 AM CT / 11 AM GMT, though the exact release times may vary depending on individual time zones. In Japan, the anime will be airing on the Fuji TV+ Ultra programming block. Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Metallic Rouge on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Metallic Rouge Episode 11

In Metallic Rouge Episode 11, apprehension is thick in the air as Rouge and her companions brace themselves for the incoming threat of multiple flying objects. With Naomi, Ash, and Cyan onboard, they prepare for what could be a confrontation with Jill and the Immortal Nine.

Additionally, the truth about the Puppetmaster’s true motives and his connection to the Usurupers may offer crucial insights into the unfolding conflict. Having encountered the Puppetmaster in the forest, Aes and Jean will likely confront him about his role in Metallic Rouge Episode 11.

Metallic Rouge Episode 10 recap

In Metallic Rouge Episode 10, the episode commences with Rouge and Naomi having a discussion aboard Ash and Eden's ship. Rouge assures Eden that she won't harm him despite being part of the Immortal Nine. However, they receive news that Cyan is missing, leaving them clueless about her whereabouts. Naomi then reveals her plan to unveil a powerful weapon that surpasses Rouge's capabilities. Yet, they find Cyan sleeping in the compartment where Naomi's weapon should be, leading to confusion. Cyan explains she concealed the weapon to hide her identity. Naomi scolds Cyan for tampering with the weapon.

Cyan discloses a mysterious voice compelled her to harm Rouge, revealing her creation by the Puppetmaster. Naomi concludes Cyan is too unpredictable and powerful to remain on the ship. Tensions rise as Cyan's emotions spiral out of control, prompting Rouge to calm her down. Cyan's uncontrollable transformation ceases when Rouge promises to play with her. Meanwhile, elsewhere, Opera welcomes Jill, Jean, Graufon, and Aes, and they meet the Puppetmaster, a human who aligns with the Usurupers. The Puppetmaster's intentions and interest in Jean's connection with the Visitors become subjects of discussion.

Back on the ship, Cyan shares a drawing depicting her, Rouge, and their father, the Puppetmaster. Naomi reminds Cyan of her artificial origins, but Cyan insists Rouge is her sister. The scene shifts to Jill and her team dining, where they discuss Jean's potential role in their plans. Jill aims to coerce Jean into a leadership position among the humans. Aes and Jean, separated from the group, stumble upon the Puppetmaster in a forest. Meanwhile, Rouge, Naomi, and Cyan's ship alert them of incoming threats. The chapter ends with uncertainty as Rouge and her companions brace for an imminent confrontation.

