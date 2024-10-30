Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir May Extend to 10 Seasons; REPORT

According to a new report, the animated series Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir could soon expand to ten seasons. This potential expansion, shared by the show’s creator Thomas Astruc, and fan sites, indicates long-term plans to continue the popular animated series. The news, originating from Astruc’s recent appearance in France, reveals that the Parisian superhero show could double in size, leaving fans excited for what lies ahead.

The series, which follows the adventures of Marinette Dupain-Cheng (Ladybug) and Adrien Agreste (Cat Noir) as they battle Parisian villains, completed its fifth season in November 2023. Currently, fans are anticipating the arrival of season six, which is reportedly set to release in early 2025. While no official release date has been confirmed, the teaser for season six has given fans a glimpse of what’s coming next. While fans are excited, reports about Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir extending to ten seasons have yet to be officially confirmed.

Season five saw significant developments for the main antagonist, Hawk Moth. After evolving into Monarch, he dominated as the primary villain before his reign recently came to an end. However, the new carrier of the Butterfly Miraculous, Lila Rossi, is set to step into the role of villain. Lila’s tumultuous past with Marinette raises stakes for upcoming storylines, promising Ladybug and Cat Noir will face new challenges.

Fans of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir can find the series streaming on Disney+ and Netflix in the United States. Netflix also hosts Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, an animated film exploring the franchise’s origin story. Beyond streaming, Miraculous has extended its reach to various media, including video games, a planned stage musical, and a variety of licensed merchandise. This widespread success underscores its influence in the animation world, where it remains a favorite among viewers worldwide.

Although it is still unclear if Miraculous will complete a full ten-season arc, the team behind the series seems committed to its future. With season six underway and an expanding fanbase, the creators are set to bring more twists and turns to the beloved heroes’ lives. Whether this vision will hold through another five seasons is yet to be confirmed, but fans can look forward to a bright future filled with more episodes, new villains, and dramatic confrontations in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

