Mission Yozakura Family Episode 4: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Taiyo Asano's determination to protect his fiancée, Mutsumi Yozakura drove him to seek assistance from Futaba, initiating a rigorous mock training regimen within the confines of the Yozakura mansion. Now, anticipation mounts following the previous episode's gripping conclusion, fans cannot wait to see Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4. Here are the upcoming episode’s release details and more.

Mission Yozakura Family Episode 4: release date and streaming details

As per the anime's website, Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4 is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 5 pm JST in Japan. The episode will initially air on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan. Thirty minutes after this, the episode will become available on the Disney+ platform in select countries.

In the United States, Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4 will be exclusively streaming on Hulu. Additionally, iQIYI will stream the episode in Southeast Asia. Viewers from Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong can also access the episode on Netflix.

Expected plot of Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4

As the anime follows the manga closely, fans can anticipate Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4 to have a new character be introduced, as well as further developments in the storyline. Taiyo Asano's rigorous training will bear fruit as he unintentionally demonstrates his newfound strength, earning him the nickname Ninja.

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 4 may also include unique anime-only scenes that were ot previously drawn in the manga. Fans can look forward to witnessing Taiyo's growth and the impact of his training on his role within the Yozakura family as the series continues to deliver action-packed sequences and character-driven moments.

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 3 recap

In Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 3, Taiyo Asano wakes up from a nightmare, filled with fear for Mutsumi's safety. Determined to protect her, he seeks out Futaba Yozakura's help in becoming stronger. Despite his earnest plea, Futaba sternly reminds Taiyo that gaining powers quickly as a non-Yozakura is not feasible. She reveals her own rigorous training regimen, lasting three years to master Aikido and Jujitsu. Taiyo's persistence eventually convinces Futaba to agree to help him, under the condition that he stays at the Yozakura mansion for one month for mock training.

Upon arriving at the mansion, Taiyo is faced with numerous spy-training traps, each designed to challenge and test him. He puts the difficulties aside, and decides to endure the torturous daily life at the Yozakura mansion, driven by his determination to protect Mutsumi. However, he begins to feel weak and doubts his abilities. In Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 3, Mutsumi reminds Taiyo of the times he had protected her in the past, reassuring him of his strength.

As Taiyo nears the end of his mock training, he falls ill from overexertion and exhaustion. It is revealed that Kengo, Nanao, and others had been secretly assisting him to cover up his wounds, ignoring Futaba's admonishment. Taiyo's selflessness and determination to protect Mutsumi deeply impress Futaba, who realizes that he may be the perfect person to safeguard her.

After a month of grueling training, Taiyo successfully clears every test, earning the acceptance of the Yozakura family. His Cherry Blossom ring glows brightly in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 3, signalling that he was now accepted by the house as a family member. Futaba congratulates Taiyo on his achievement, informing him that he can now start his actual training as a true Yozakura.

For more updates on Taiyo’s journey to become a true protector for Mutsumi and the Yozakura family in Mission: Yozakura Family, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

